Dubai, UAE – Mercans, the global payroll technology leader with its regional headquarters in Dubai, today announced the launch of the world’s first AI-powered Digital Sales Room (DSR) for payroll. This breakthrough innovation redefines how enterprises engage with payroll providers by offering a fully guided, transparent, and intelligent buyer experience that aligns with the expectations of modern multinational organizations.

A New Era in Payroll Evaluation

The Digital Sales Room replaces traditional, fragmented evaluation processes such as multiple briefings, scattered documents, and long stakeholder meetings with a single, secure, on-demand environment. Enterprises can now access structured product demonstrations, implementation frameworks, governance models, SLAs, and compliance documentation all in one place.

At the core of this environment is an AI assistant that enables real-time navigation and delivers immediate, contextually relevant answers to technical and operational questions. This ensures that every stakeholder receives consistent, accurate, and timely information throughout the evaluation journey, accelerating decision-making and reducing procurement friction.

Solving the Enterprise Buyer’s Dilemma

Enterprise technology buyers have long struggled with balancing clarity, speed, and risk when evaluating complex platforms. Mercans’ AI-powered Digital Sales Room directly addresses this challenge by providing:

Full transparency into service delivery and compliance frameworks.

into service delivery and compliance frameworks. Autonomy for decision makers to explore at their own pace.

for decision makers to explore at their own pace. Consistency through structured content and automated responses.

through structured content and automated responses. Confidence by showcasing Mercans’ delivery strengths and compliance posture upfront.

This creates a seamless path from initial interest to informed decision-making, ensuring that organizations understand Mercans’ capabilities well before contractual discussions begin.

A Catalyst for GCC Enterprises

With its regional headquarters in Dubai, Mercans is uniquely positioned to support the fast-growing economies of the Gulf. The Digital Sales Room offers GCC enterprises greater visibility into compliance with local labor regulations, faster evaluation of multi-country payroll operations, and the ability to benchmark global best practices against regional requirements. By combining transparency with AI-driven efficiency, the platform strengthens the region’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives and helps businesses scale confidently across borders.

More Than a Sales Tool: A Vision for the Future

The launch of the Digital Sales Room goes beyond introducing a new sales channel. It represents Mercans’ commitment to reshaping the client experience in the payroll industry, moving away from transactional interactions toward a model defined by transparency, operational precision, and client empowerment.

Tatjana Domovits, Group Chief Executive Officer of Mercans, said:

“This launch marks a turning point not only for Mercans but for the entire payroll industry. The Digital Sales Room is about giving enterprises the clarity, autonomy, and confidence they have been asking for. By combining technology with transparency, we are creating an evaluation journey that mirrors the scale and agility of the businesses we serve. This is the future of client engagement, and we are proud to lead it from Dubai to the world.”

About Mercans

Mercans is a global payroll technology company delivering SaaS, compliance, and Employer of Record services in more than 160 countries. Through its proprietary platform G2N Nova, Mercans enables automated gross to net calculations in seconds, providing a fully touchless and scalable payroll experience.

For more information, visit www.mercans.com.