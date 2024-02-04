London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading logistics company, Eurus Express. Together, they will explore the opportunities to create a joint venture (JV) that will support future business growth and cultivate sustainable progress in Hainan and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Eurus Express, a leading integrated logistics solution provider, offers highly customized supply chain solutions to their partners through a global network of 58 locations in 17 countries.

As part of this opportunity, the proposed JV would see Menzies Aviation and Eurus Express work together to provide best-in-class cargo and logistics services in China. Hainan’s free trade port status means that it is a growth priority for the JV, with both companies determined to play a key role in helping the province become an international logistics and aviation leader.

Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman, Menzies Aviation, said: “The signing of this MoU is further evidence of Menzies’ commitment to growth in the wider Asia-Pacific region. We are entering a new chapter for the business, and we’re immensely excited for what lies ahead. Eurus Express is one of the leading logistics companies in China, and forging new strategic partnerships like this, creates countless opportunities across a commercially important region. We look forward to working with Eurus as we explore collaborative opportunities to provide safe, secure and reliable cargo and logistics services to new and existing customers across the region.”

Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Jackie Mung, CEO of Eurus Express, and his team, whose outlook and ambition is strategically aligned with our own vision. The creation of this JV presents a valuable opportunity for us to accelerate business growth in China and beyond to deliver best in class aviation services across the region. We are looking forward to working with Eurus Express to deliver market leading, high quality aviation services in Hainan and beyond.”

Jackie Mung, CEO, Eurus Express, said: “Our vision is to empower our people, partners, and communities in Hainan to thrive, as this market transforms at breakneck speed. The future of progress relies on imagination and vision to see beyond today. By combining vast local insight and global best practices, together we can facilitate pioneering solutions for sustainable growth.”

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 255 airports in 60-plus countries, serving more than 4 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo. Supported by a team of over 40,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers’ needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries and aircraft turns.

About Eurus Express

Eurus Express is a leading integrated logistics company founded in Hainan, China in 2000. Headquartered in the Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong & Shenzhen), Eurus Express has operations across mainland China and Southeast Asia. In Hainan, Eurus Express has built a strong local network and logistics infrastructure as part owners of Hainan Meilan International Airport's cargo handler. Committed to enabling trade and driving economic growth, Eurus Express aims to develop innovative solutions to simplify logistics for businesses operating in China and along the Belt and Road. https://eurus-express.com/