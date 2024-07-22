London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has announced the renewal of a major cargo and ground handling contract with the Dutch flag carrier, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS).

Menzies will provide cargo warehouse and ramp handling services for all KLM/Martinair freighter operations at AMS for the next five years, with this renewed contract representing the company’s largest contract at the main international airport in the Netherlands. The extension will see teams at the airport manage approximately 600 aircraft turns and handle almost 100,000 tonnes of cargo every year.

The renewal was announced at an official signing ceremony today at Menzies’ cargo facility at AMS where Miguel Gomez, EVP Europe and Dave Beekman, SVP Benelux from Menzies were joined by KLM Cargo’s Koen Bolster, Vice President Worldwide Operations and Paul van der Wardt, General Manager Martinair Cargo to celebrate the successful partnership. This announcement underscores the relationship between KLM and Menzies Aviation, which stretches back decades. Menzies currently works with the airline at more than ten locations across the world, spanning Europe, Africa, India and Latin America.

Paul van der Wardt, General Manager, Martinair Cargo said: “We are glad to continue our great partnership after all these years of close cooperation. We are looking forward to further develop the ramp handling activities together with Menzies.”

Koen Bolster, VP KLM Cargo Worldwide Operations said: "We are delighted to renew our partnership with Menzies Aviation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. This longstanding collaboration has been instrumental in our success, and we are confident that together we will continue to provide exceptional cargo and ground handling services to our customers. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship and delivering excellent operations."

Hassan El-Houry, Executive Chairman, Menzies Aviation said: “This renewal underscores the strength of our partnership with KLM and reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and high-quality cargo and ramp services. We are honoured to have been recognised as a strategic partner, and look forward to building on our successful collaboration, achieving new milestones together. Today’s announcement is not just a testament to the successful history of our relationship, but a cornerstone for future growth and innovation.”

