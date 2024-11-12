Sharjah: Menassah Distribution Company is showcasing the creativity of Emirati publishing during its participation in the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024, running until 17 November. The company is presenting 10,000 books from the latest publications of 59 local publishing houses, catering to exhibition visitors with diverse cultural backgrounds and interests.

Through its stand at this global cultural event, which features 2,520 publishers and exhibitors from 112 countries, Menassah is showcasing 720 new titles across various fields of knowledge, culture, and science. This initiative is part of its commitment to instilling a love of reading within the local community and enhancing opportunities for Emirati publishers and authors to reach a wider audience within and beyond the UAE.

The Menassah stand will also offer a range of promotional products designed to encourage reading and raise awareness about the importance of making reading a daily habit, in line with the ‘Read You Are in Sharjah’ campaign, launched in July under the generous patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association. The promotional items include a selection of merchandise, all featuring the campaign logo or phrases inspired by Emirati heritage.

The company’s stand will also feature book signings by several distinguished local authors, including Obaid Al Juraishi with ‘Professionalism in Writing,’ Ahmed Al Ansari, Salem Al Junaibi with ‘Art, Heritage and Identity,’ Mohammed Al Shaer with ‘Balanced Focus,’ Asma Al-Obaidli with ‘My Mother, the Maker of Ideas,’ Nirooz Al Tanbouli with ‘Aousha, the Ambassador of Arabic Coffee,’ Nadine Bakhs with ‘In the Watermelon Field,’ Mohammed Al Habsi with ‘The Palace of Hypocrisy,’ and Afra Binhendi with ‘We Are the Decision.’

His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to participating annually in this prestigious cultural event, viewing it as an important platform for supporting emerging talent in the publishing sector and showcasing exceptional products to a wide audience. This commitment aligns with the company’s mission to promote a culture of reading within society and support the intellectual renaissance in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE.

HE Al Kous said: “Our stand is dedicated to enhancing opportunities for Emirati publishers and authors to reach a diverse audience inside and outside the UAE while facilitating access to Emirati and Arab books in regional and international markets through various outlets. This initiative is part of our efforts to become the region’s leading source for Arabic books, and prestigious exhibitions like this one allow emerging publishers to promote their works widely, increase sales, and positively impact the growth of their businesses, ultimately bolstering the cultural and creative industries in the UAE.”