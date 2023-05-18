RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – Paymob, the leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan (MENAP), announces that it has secured Saudi Arabia’s Payment Technical Services Provider (PTSP) certification, making it fully operational in the Kingdom.

The PTSP certification, issued by Saudi Payments is a significant operational milestone in Paymob's expansion strategy in the Kingdom. The certification paves the way for Paymob to provide its seamless, secure payment gateway services to merchants in KSA.

There are over 1.14 million microbusinesses and SMEs in KSA, with a growth rate of 12% per annum. Outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, KSA aims to increase SME contribution to its GDP from 20% to 35%, while achieving 70% non-cash transactions by 2030. KSA is also experiencing rapid ecommerce growth and witnessing a year-on-year transaction increase of 65%. This growth presents a major market opportunity for a digital payments enabler like Paymob with a history of providing localized, cutting-edge solutions.

Since its inception in 2015, Paymob has set out to digitize SMEs by enabling them with the most comprehensive payment acceptance methods in MENAP. Its omnichannel payments infrastructure empowers merchants with over forty online and in-store payment methods through a single integration on its gateway, point of sale (POS) devices, and soft POS mobile. Paymob operates in several markets across MENAP, where it serves as a growth partner to over 200,000 merchants. By providing innovative financial technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of merchants at any stage of their growth, Paymob simplifies and streamlines the process of growing businesses in the digital economy.

Islam Shawky, Co-founder and CEO of Paymob said, "Obtaining the PTSP certification in Saudi Arabia is a significant accomplishment for us. It reflects Paymob’s commitment to our KSA expansion plans while serving merchants and entrepreneurs across the Kingdom to support their growth with cutting-edge financial technology solutions. We are excited to contribute to the emerging fintech ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and to play our part in driving the Kingdom's digital transformation outlined in Vision 2030."

Paymob established its office in Riyadh in April 2023 and is dedicated to having a strong local presence in the Kingdom.

The Company is backed by regional and global investors including PayPal Ventures, Kora Capital, Clay Point Capital, Global Ventures, FMO, A15 and Nclude.

About Paymob

Paymob is the leading financial services enabler in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan (MENA-P), delivering cutting-edge financial technologies to customers in the region. Its omnichannel gateway offers more than 40 payment methods and empowers over 200,000 SME merchants to manage and scale their businesses by giving them access to innovative financial services not readily available in emerging markets. Paymob is the largest payments facilitator in MENAP and employs 1,400 team members across the markets it serves. The company launched operations in Pakistan in 2021 and in the UAE in 2022. Paymob opened its office in Riyadh in April 2023 and received Saudi Payments PTSP certification in May 2023 enabling it to launch its operation in KSA.

Paymob was founded in 2015 by Islam Shawky, Alain El Hajj, and Mostafa Menessy.

Visit www.paymob.com for more information