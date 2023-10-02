Ryalize, an innovative FinTech company which has partnered with banks across the region, and Menaitech, a leading human resource management system (HRMS) provider in the Middle East and Africa, are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Both organizations will work together to facilitate broader adoption and integration of Ryalize’s Earned Wage Access (EWA) solution into Menaitech’s comprehensive HRMS platform.

The integration will revolutionize the way employees manage their finances across the MENA region. This will enable over 2 million employees spanning diverse industries to instantly access their earned wages without undergoing any approval process. This empowers them to effectively manage financial emergencies with ease and confidence. The integration is set to not only bring about a positive impact for employees, but corporates as well, enhancing recruitment, retention, and overall productivity.

"We are pleased to extend the benefits of our powerful EWA solution across the region with Menaitech’s extensive reach and client base. This partnership will impact the lives of over 2 million employees. Together with Menaitech, we aspire to provide innovative technology solutions to bring better opportunities and growth to the region," stated Khalid Alshakrani, Managing Director of Ryalize.

Dr. Bashar Hawamdeh, Founder and CEO of Menaitech, also expressed his delight at the new collaboration, “Integrating Ryalize's EWA solution into our HRMS platform adds significant value for our clients. We believe that a financially secure workforce is a productive workforce, and this partnership further strengthens our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions that cater to the holistic wellbeing of employees.”

Ryalize and Menaitech are committed to creating lasting positive change in the lives of employees and the communities they serve. This partnership is a testament to the shared vision of both organizations to empower individuals and drive financial inclusivity.

About Menaitech:

With more than 20 years of innovation in human capital management and HR technology, and with 7 offices across the region today, Menaitech serves over 2 million system users from more than 3,500 businesses in 19 countries. Offering a comprehensive system with the latest solutions, advanced features, and digital tools that can easily be accessed on different devices, Menaitech helps employees, managers, and HR professionals process their transactions and interact through real-time and streamlined channels, saving time, effort, and cost and enhancing overall wellbeing and success for companies and their employees.

About Ryalize:

Ryalize is a Fintech platform founded in Singapore in late 2019. The company partners with Financial Institutions, to serve the needs of their corporate and retail clients by providing cost-effective and seamless micro-solutions that will enable Financial Institutions to stay relevant, responsive, innovative and gain an edge in attracting new business.