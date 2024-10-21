KUWAIT CITY: Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is committed to enhancing banking awareness within the local community through the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign. In collaboration with the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), ABK aims to promote financial literacy via a series of engaging events, activities, informative videos, and awareness publications.

A key focus of the campaign is encouraging customers to keep their personal banking information up to date. This ensures they can access essential banking services and conduct their financial transactions securely and efficiently, all while adhering to the regulations set forth by CBK.

To reach customers effectively, ABK disseminates informative videos across its social media platforms. These outline the importance of updating customer information and provide straightforward guidance on how to do so through its mobile app or branches. By emphasizing the significance of ‘Know Your Customer’(KYC) data, ABK enhances the customer experience and safeguards their banking information.

The Bank stressed the importance of updated the KYC information to ensure the security of their banking data to improve their experience. ABK consistently works to upgrade its systems and data to deliver the highest levels of security and protection.

The Bank recognizes that keeping customer information current is crucial, not only for compliance with regulatory requirements but also for delivering tailored services that meet individual needs. This practice fosters a secure banking environment and reinforces customers' trust in ABK.

ABK continuously advises customers to remain vigilant against unverified entities and to confirm information accuracy before executing payment transactions online. Leveraging global security standards, the Bank actively combats hacking and fraud while implementing ongoing system enhancements to protect data privacy and security.

Through its comprehensive range of banking solutions, services, and products, ABK aims to empower customers and bolster their confidence in conducting financial transactions safely and conveniently.

