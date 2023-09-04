

​​​Dubai, UAE: Leptos Estates the largest developer in Cyprus is offering a unique opportunity to MENA investors, to take advantage of a spectacular new development project at Aphrodite’s Village Kouklia (Paphos) Cyprus. This is an opportunity for those investors wanting to create their very own statement project, which is totally bespoke to their customers’ needs and requirements.

Investing early into this development will enable MENA investors to not only buy land at this prestigious development, but also get all the necessary licenses and permits, as all are already in place.

MENA investors can straightaway buy and build as soon as they wish. Leptos Estates offers investors from the MENA looking to secure Cyprus residency status and access of travel across the EU and offers one of the most affordable permanent residency programmes in Europe.

Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, said, “Aphrodite’s Village Kouklia (Paphos) Cyprus offers the perfect opportunity for MENA investors looking to create their very own spectacular bespoke development that will encompass all their specific requirements and needs. Located in an idyllic location this is a perfect chance for you to invest, build and sell. The property market in Cyprus has been booming in the last few years with demand outstripping supply. Prices have been increasing around 7 to 10% in the last few years. Therefore, giving investors maximum return on their investments. Leptos Estates has many land parcels which are licensed & ready to build on.”

Aphrodite’s Village is licensed for 924 units once completed which will comprise of 1–4-bedroom apartments, villas and maisonettes. With only a 5-minute drive from Paphos International Airport and a 15-minute drive from Paphos town and adjacent to the village of Kouklia and the famous sanctuary of Aphrodite, this development will provide the perfect location to invest in. Properties will also enjoy stunning views to the sea and the surrounding countryside whilst also being only a 3-minute drive to the beach.

In addition, Aphrodite’s Village is located near to a championship golf course and will also provide a sports centre with facilities, an entertainment centre, commercial area and a clubhouse. Leptos Estates are also offering several other developments within the Paphos & Limassol areas to MENA investors looking to build their own bespoke project including locations at Anarita Hills and Anavargos Gardens.

Anarita Hills will offer a range of 43 1-bedroom apartments through to 3 bed houses. A traditional village surrounded by beautiful countryside and close to Geroskipou and Paphos towns and a 10-minute drive to the Paphos Tourist area. Anavargos Gardens will benefit from breathtaking views of the Paphos Park and the sea and is located 5 minutes from Leptos Kamares Village and a short drive from Paphos city centre. This development will comprise of 300 residences and is next to international and public schools and close to a wide range of services and amenities.

Located on the southwest coast of the island of Cyprus, Paphos boasts a temperate climate and one of the healthiest lifestyles in the Mediterranean. Paphos is ideal for basking in the sunshine all year round and to experience the hospitality of its people wherever you go. Paphos caters for all types of travellers in search of something unique, while revelling in the culture and local traditions. It offers the most idyllic and perfect setting to create lifetime memories for the whole family.

The permanent residence programme in Cyprus permits foreigners to acquire permanent residency for their family through property investment, starting from US$324,000. This allows individuals to enjoy unlimited access to the country and facilitates travel across the EU. As a permanent resident the applicants can set up a ‘fast tracked business in Cyprus’ that also gives them a several tax benefits.

This is an aspect that is proving especially popular with investors from the MENA, with personal or business interests in Europe or that desire for freedom of movement across the EU. Cyprus is also becoming more popular with international investors due to other EU nations, such as Portugal, Spain and Ireland, discontinuing their Golden Visa and Residency programmes.

For further press information or comment contact: Leptos Estates is the leading provider of new homes in Greece and Cyprus. For more information contact the Dubai Office on Email Jenny.Pullon@LeptosEstates.com