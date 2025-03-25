Abu Dhabi, UAE, & Yerevan, Armenia: The MENA FinTech Association (MFTA), the region’s leading not-for-profit industry body, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FinTech Armenia Association, a pioneering organization and industry platform driving Financial Technology innovation in Armenia and internationally. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering cross-border synergies in Financial Technology, AI & Banking – strengthening the Global Digital Financial & Technological Ecosystem.

As the FinTech industry’s advancement continues to accelerate, this partnership between MFTA and FinTech Armenia is creating a dynamic platform cross-bridging industry stakeholders, regulators, and innovators to collaborate on policy advocacy, knowledge-sharing, and ecosystem development. This initiative aligns with both organizations’ mission to drive financial inclusion, enhance regulatory frameworks, and accelerate digital transformation across the MENA, Armenia, Caucasian & International markets.

Strategic Objectives of the Partnership

Under this collaboration, MFTA and FinTech Armenia will:

Facilitate cross-border knowledge exchange, education and best practices in FinTech innovation.

Advocate for regulatory harmonization to enable innovation within financial services.

Co-host industry events, workshops, webinars and policy discussions to drive FinTech adoption.

Strengthen investment opportunities for FinTech startups and scale-ups in both regions.

Foster partnerships between FinTech firms, financial institutions, and policymakers.

Nameer Khan, Chairman of the MENA FinTech Association, stated:

“Armenia is emerging as an exciting FinTech Hub, and we are thrilled to welcome FinTech Armenia into our network. By working together, we will unlock new opportunities for innovation, regulatory alignment, and economic growth, fostering a more interconnected global FinTech landscape.”

Stefan Lucas, Founding CEO of FinTech Armenia, added:

“This partnership with MFTA is a game-changer for Armenia’s FinTech industry. By collaborating with MENA’s leading FinTech ecosystem, we are working on accelerating and cross-bridging innovation and investments – integrating the Armenian FinTech market participants into the global financial ecosystem.”

Driving Regional FinTech Growth

Through this strategic alliance, both organizations are collaborating to bridge regional & international FinTech ecosystems – providing FinTech startups, banks, telcos, insurers, academia and technology providers with unparalleled access to resources, expertise, and market opportunities. The collaboration will also focus on financial literacy and innovation focused initiatives, regulatory workshops, and joint research reports to enhance industry insights.

The partnership’s roadmap will be unveiled in the coming weeks, outlining key initiatives, regulatory dialogues, and industry engagements that will shape the future of FinTech in MENA, Armenia and internationally.

For more information about MFTA and its collaboration with FinTech Armenia, visit mena-fintech.org.

About MENA FinTech Association

Founded in 2018, the MENA FinTech Association (MFTA) is the region’s foremost industry body dedicated to fostering FinTech innovation through policy advocacy, knowledge-sharing, and strategic collaboration. Bringing together FinTech startups, financial institutions, regulators, and investors, MFTA serves as a driving force in shaping the future of Digital Finance in the MENA region.

About FinTech Armenia

FinTech Armenia is the FinTech, AI & Banking Hub of the Caucasus: Association & Foundation – Institutional Working Group – and International Ecosystem Platform. FinTech Armenia actively promotes innovation, knowledge sharing, and regulatory collaboration – rapidly advancing the state of the Financial Technology industry. Through strategic partnerships, membership and ecosystem-building initiatives, FinTech Armenia is positioning Armenia as a Global FinTech powerhouse.