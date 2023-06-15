Dubai, UAE: The global beauty and personal market is expected to reach USD 729 billion by 2026 while the Middle East & Africa region is worth USD 36 billion, and is expected to reach USD 61 billion by 2026, according to Euromonitor. GCC countries continue to have one of the highest per capita spend globally of $250 within the category.

In the same context, Qaadu, a premium brand specializing in ayurveda, plant-based, cruelty-free beauty and wellness products, is proud to announce its official launch in the UAE. Inspired by the rich heritage of Ayurveda, Qaadu was conceived in the vibrant city of Dubai, where traditional wisdom blends harmoniously with modern lifestyles.

“We are delighted to announce the introduction of Qaadu to the dynamic market of Dubai. Recognized as a cosmopolitan center that thrives on diversity, innovation, and sustainability, Dubai provides an ideal platform for our brand. With utmost confidence, we anticipate that the astute clientele of Dubai will warmly embrace the meticulously designed, cruelty-free product range that Qaadu has to offer,” said Shafin Kalathingal, Founder of Qaadu.

During the COVID crisis, Shafin Kalathingal, a dedicated investment banker in the UAE, experienced job loss. However, refusing to succumb, he summoned unwavering determination and unleashed his visionary creation, Qaadu, upon the world.

Qaadu, which translates to 'forest' in several Indian languages, takes inspiration from nature and herbal remedies for all its formulas. Qaadu has partnered with several pharmacies and hypermarkets across the United Arab Emirates. The brand's products are now available across Lulu Hypermarkets in the UAE. Qaadu is also accessible across pharmacy stores of DOCIB Group, Med7 and Aster Group. Qaadu products are extensively available on the brand's official website, as well as popular platforms such as Amazon.ae, Carrefour UAE, Mumzworld, Bevegan, Noon and more.

Qaadu's product line encompasses skincare, hair care, bath and body, and wellness essentials. Each product is formulated with a meticulous approach, ensuring the highest standards of purity, efficacy, and environmental responsibility.

"Our wide-ranging product portfolio caters to a diverse spectrum of health and wellness needs. From nourishing hair care solutions to revitalizing skin care essentials, we offer a comprehensive selection suitable for individuals of all ages. Moving forward, our vision is to establish ourselves as the ultimate brand for health and beauty needs for the entire family," added Shafin.

All products from Qaadu have obtained certifications from The Vegan Society of the United Kingdom, the oldest and most respected vegan certification available. Additionally, all their products are manufactured in facilities certified under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and their nutraceuticals and ayurvedic wellness products are produced in facilities registered with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Qaadu has secured a favourable investment from an Angel Investor within the oil and gas industry. This funding will be allocated towards inventory management, product development, and marketing endeavors. The brand has also formed partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to initiate its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.