Dubai – Iridium Advisors, the region’s leading Investor Relations consultancy, has partnered with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) to give members access to Iridium Events, a centralized platform for tracking investor and capital market activities across the GCC.

The iridiumevents.com platform connects analysts, investors, corporate access teams, and IR professionals, and covers every type of capital market event, from earnings releases and analyst calls to annual general meetings, from capital markets days to investor conferences. Covering debt and equity markets across all six GCC countries, Iridium Events is a unique resource for professional market participants.

Launched in December 2024, Iridium Events lists most IR events in the region. It is already in active use by Iridium clients and market participants. The vision is for the platform to become the single-source calendar for the GCC, enabling analysts to plan their coverage more efficiently, and helping IR teams schedule their own events to avoid potential clashes and uncover new opportunities for investor engagement.

Under the new partnership, MEIRA’s 200+ members will have complimentary and full access to Iridium Events, and listed companies will also be able to add and manage their events on the platform.

IR activity in the GCC has witnessed explosive growth in recent years, driven by new listings, greater foreign investment, and evolving regulations. However, as investor engagement increases, tracking and coordinating IR activities has become increasingly complex: Iridium Events lists more than 200 investor events taking place last month alone, highlighting the scale of market engagement across the region.

In many ways, this problem is a result of the region’s success: There are over 870 listed companies in the GCC, with more than 230 exceeding a market capitalization of USD 1 billion. The number of publicly available earnings calls has grown from fewer than 10 per quarter in 2015 to over 120 per quarter in 2025. Up to five earnings calls can be scheduled to take place simultaneously, forcing analysts and investors to choose between companies. And at the same time, investor conferences and non-deal roadshows have more than doubled.

“Iridium Events gives the market a clear view of regional capital markets activity,” explained Oliver Schutzmann, CEO of Iridium. “Our collaboration with MEIRA places this tool directly in the hands of the professional IR community. It will help them coordinate more effectively, engage more widely, and enable analysts and investors to navigate the region’s increasingly active capital markets landscape.”

“At MEIRA, our mission is to advance best practice and bring tangible value to the IR community,” commented Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA. “This partnership with Iridium delivers both. By giving our members access to Iridium Events, we’re empowering them with better data, better coordination, and ultimately, stronger investor engagement across the region.”

About Iridium Advisors

Iridium is a specialized management consulting firm and the GCC’s leading advisor on investor relations. We partner with organizations and leaders who believe their market valuation does not fully reflect the fundamentals of their business. These companies typically face challenges aligning corporate performance with market perception, articulating their investment thesis, and operating as mature public companies.

Drawing on deep experience from the buy side, sell side, and senior corporate roles, we deliver data-driven advice to build high-performing investor relations programs. By advancing the science and practice of investor relations, we help unlock our clients’ true valuation potential.

For more information visit www.iridiumadvisors.com

About the Middle East Investor Relations Association

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. The mission of MEIRA is to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets.

This is delivered by fostering increased dialogue among members and encouraging the IR community to share the global benchmark in best practice within the field of IR. In partnership with stock exchanges, regulators and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through its professional development and certification programmes as well as its membership community and network of country Chapters.

For more information visit www.meira.me

