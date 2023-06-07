Dubai, UAE:– Global planning, design, project and construction management firm, Meinhardt Group, unveiled significant expansion plans for its UAE operations in a glittering ceremony last night. The event was graced by His Excellency Mr Humaid Ben Salem, Secretary General, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) as the Guest of Honour and drew a strong turnout from industry leaders including developers, financiers, contractors, and UAE-based heads of diplomatic missions. The celebration coincided with Meinhardt Group's Global Board Meeting which was notably hosted in UAE for the first time.

Speaking at the event, Meinhardt Group CEO Omar Shahzad said: “We have been operating in UAE for more than twenty years. We are here today to reaffirm our continued commitment to the UAE as an important node of our global operations and contribute to the sustained progress of the country. We believe we can leverage our blend of local knowledge and international expertise to develop our UAE business to serve as a regional and global hub”.

His Excellency Mr Humaid Ben Salem, Secretary General, Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said “I am very excited to hear about Meinhardt’s substantial expansion plans for its presence and operations in UAE. This is a reflection of the enduring and long-term relationship between UAE and Meinhardt which is rooted in the ever-progressive socio-economic landscape of the country and the broader region. I firmly believe that Meinhardt, with its increasingly prominent presence in the UAE, will be able to capitalise on the numerous growth opportunities that abound here and in the wider region. area.

Meinhardt announced that it will be setting up two new entities to offer the full suite of consultancy services encompassing planning, design, construction supervision, architect of record services, energy audit and sustainability in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Group has also announced that its world-renowned specialist façade engineering group, Meinhardt Façade, will be expanding its services to include façade management solutions in UAE and GCC region to holistically support clients during the project lifecycle of a building asset.

The Group will also be setting up two global Centres of Excellence (CoE) in Dubai. The Group is setting up its first global CoE will be for data centres, the first of its kind by any consultant in UAE. The CoE will enable the Group to draw on its extensive local and global experience, and seamlessly offer clients end to end services, including design, construction turnkey solutions, testing and facilities management.

In a major stride towards innovation, the Group is also setting up a global CoE for smart cities. This remarkable initiative marks the Group's second CoE for smart cities, following the successful establishment of its first centre in Singapore in 2015, with the support of Singapore's Economic Development Board. Over the years, the Group has cultivated a distinctive and compelling expertise in planning, designing, and implementing integrated infrastructure and technology solutions at various scales, including city-level initiatives, townships, and large-scale projects like airports and transit-oriented developments. Currently, Meinhardt is actively engaged in numerous smart city endeavours across Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Central Asia, and more.

In conjunction with its significant growth plans, the Group will be officially opening its new state-of-the-art office in Dubai that can accommodate up to 400 people or nearly double its existing workforce. The office has already been bestowed several awards including Best Workplace in the Middle East by Design Middle East.

“We believe Meinhardt’s expansion in the region is well-timed given the region’s positive economic outlook. The Group’s relevant track record especially its Asian experience combined with our strong regional presence will add value during the design and implementation stages of large-scale real estate and infrastructure projects in terms of buildability, cost efficiency and sustainability,” said Ehab Ibrahim Meinhardt’s UAE Country Director and Regional Markets.

About Meinhardt Group

Meinhardt Group is one of the world’s few multi-disciplinary planning, design, project and construction management consulting firms. Since 1955, the firm has led the way in delivering innovative and highly cost-effective designs that always consider our clients’ commercial objectives and global environmental concerns. Owned and headquartered in Singapore, Meinhardt Group employs over 5,000 staff in more than 55 offices worldwide and have worked on some of the largest and most complex building and infrastructure projects globally. Annually, the Group undertakes projects worth an estimated US$25 billion and ranks among the largest independent engineering firms globally by revenue.

We aspire to be the world’s preferred infrastructure and urban solutions partner.

About Meinhardt in UAE

Meinhardt has been operating in UAE for over two decades. It currently has nearly 200 staff in UAE. The company has completed more than 200 projects across a diverse range of sectors in UAE including Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Ocean Heights, The Founders Memorial, Capital Plaza and Moro 2.0 Data Centre. The Company has been bestowed with many local and international awards for its work over the years.