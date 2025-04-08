Doha, Qatar – My Q Trading & Advertising proudly introduces Mega Deals (www.megadeals.qa), an innovative e-commerce platform set to transform online shopping in Qatar. Mega Deals offers a unique shopping experience where every purchase comes with an opportunity to win exceptional prizes, including cash, cars, and gold.

The Mega Deals reveal, held at the St. Regis Marsa Arabia, was attended by high-ranking officials from Qatar, Mr. Tariq Hussein Al Khalaf, Partner of My Q Trading and Advertising, as well as members of the My Q team.

Mega Deals, the flagship project of My Q Trading & Advertising, enhances Qatar's digital commerce by offering seamless shopping experiences. The platform makes online purchases more rewarding, bringing more value and convenience to consumers.

Mr. Tareq Hussein Al Khalaf, Partner of My Q Trading & Advertising, stated, “My Q Trading & Advertising was established with a vision to bring transformative ideas to the Qatari market. As a Qatari company specializing in advertising, production and public relations, we recognized the opportunity to create solutions tailored to our customers’ needs, while contributing to the nation's growing digital economy. “ Mega Deals is founded on three key pillars that work together to deliver an exceptional customer experience. The platform operates with transparency and integrity, utilizing clear processes, fully aligned with Qatar’s regulations and supervised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It also ensures seamless accessibility through both its website (www.megadeals.qa) and a user-friendly mobile app that makes shopping convenient for all customers. At its core, Mega Deals embraces a customer-centric approach, offering secure transactions, and responsive support to maximize customer satisfaction and build lasting relationships.

Mr. Fayez Chaoul, Country Director of Mega Deals, explained, “What makes Mega Deals special is its unique approach to online shopping. It is not merely a transactional platform – it is an experience that brings joy and excitement to online shopping. When customers buy products from Mega Deals, they receive great opportunities to win big prizes.”

With Qatar’s digital commerce market expected to more than double by 2029, Mega Deals enters the scene at a pivotal moment of rapid growth and transformation. By blending convenience, value, and excitement, the platform aims to redefine how consumers engage with online retail.

With its innovative reward-driven model, product offerings, and commitment to transparency, Mega Deals is set to become a household name, delivering not just shopping experiences, but also the opportunity for life-changing wins.

About Mega Deals

Mega Deals is a premium e-commerce platform that elevates online shopping by integrating exciting promotional draws. Customers who purchase products from our curated selection automatically receive free entries into exclusive raffle draws featuring prizes including cash, cars, and gold. Mega Deals transforms routine transactions into moments of anticipation and potential celebration, making every shopping experience both rewarding and exhilarating.

About My Q Trading & Advertising

My Q Trading & Advertising is a Qatar-based company specializing in advertising, public relations, and media production. Committed to innovation and creativity, we deliver tailored solutions across traditional and digital platforms. Our expertise spans PR campaigns, film and television production, and e-commerce solutions, making us the trusted partner for businesses seeking impactful engagement and success.

