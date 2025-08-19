Dubai - Mediclinic City Hospital, located in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), announces its official designation as a Centre of Excellence in Surgical Proctology by the prestigious Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). This recognition underscores the hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards in the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal, anal and pelvic floor disorders.

This remarkable milestone was achieved under the leadership of Dr. Valentina Giaccaglia, Deputy Medical Director and Consultant Surgeon expert in Coloproctology and Pelvic Floor Diseases, who has also been honoured as the first female surgeon in the world to receive the SRC’s Surgeon of Excellence in Surgical Proctology designation, a historic accomplishment and a testament to her work in the field.

The Centre of Excellence status reflects the collective efforts of a dedicated multidisciplinary team, comprising colorectal surgeons, gastroenterologists, radiologists, pathologists, physiotherapists, anaesthesiologists, specialised nursing staff and administrative support. Their integrated approach ensures every patient benefits from comprehensive, personalised, and evidence-based care.

Allae Almanini, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “We congratulate our strategic partner, Mediclinic City Hospital, for this notable recognition that underscores their persistent dedication to providing healthcare excellence and innovation. At DHCA, we are committed to fostering an enabling ecosystem where our partners can thrive, driving the advancement of high-quality, specialised healthcare services that enhance the well-being of community members across the UAE."

“This international recognition is a proud moment for Mediclinic City Hospital and the wider Mediclinic Middle East group,” said David Eglington, Hospital Director, Mediclinic City Hospital. “It reflects the extraordinary commitment of Dr. Valentina and our multidisciplinary team to clinical excellence and innovation, and reinforces our position as a regional leader in specialised surgical care.”

Dr. Valentina added: “Being recognised as a Centre of Excellence is the result of years of dedication to improving outcomes and quality of life for patients. It is a privilege to work alongside such a skilled and compassionate team.”

Mediclinic City Hospital remains committed to continuous improvement and delivering world-class outcomes by adhering to the highest international benchmarks.

About Mediclinic Middle East:

Mediclinic City Hospital provides international standard healthcare across a broad range of primary, secondary and tertiary services. It is operated by Mediclinic Middle East, which is part of Mediclinic Group, a diversified international private healthcare services group established in South Africa in 1983, with divisions in Switzerland, Southern Africa (South Africa and Namibia) and the UAE.

The foundation of Mediclinic lies in the application of rigorous science to improve the lives of patients, through the use of state-of-the-art treatments and technologies to care for patients in an evidence-based environment.

Mediclinic Middle East operates seven hospitals and 29 clinics with over 950 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) was established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Governed by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), a Dubai Government entity, the free zone is Dubai’s healthcare investment hub, attracting local and international investments to drive innovation and enhance healthcare delivery.

The enabling healthcare and wellness destination is the largest healthcare ecosystem in the region, operating at the intersection of healthcare, wellness, community living, and regulation. DHCC also facilitates business set-up across medical care, wellness, academic and research, as well as hosting pharmaceutical, medical equipment, and support service providers. These offerings are complemented with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing the community visitors with a wide range of hospitality and leisure features.