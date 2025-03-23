Mediam Group by Aleph makes digital advertising more seamless and efficient than ever before by providing support, training and education on Google Ads for businesses in local languages with Google Advertising in Egypt

Cairo: Mediam Group, part of Aleph, a dynamic network of global digital experts and technology-driven solutions that enables the growth of the digital ecosystem, today announced that it has been selected as an official media sales representative of Google Ads in Egypt.

The partnership will offer additional on-the-ground support for many businesses in the country through Mediam Group by Aleph, with Google continuing its direct management of a number of clients. This will help more digital advertising agencies and brands to grow their businesses through dedicated local support. Following successful partnerships in Iraq and Morocco, this expansion into Egypt further solidifies Aleph and Mediam Group’s commitment to supporting businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Google Ads helps businesses reach billions of potential customers while they’re searching for information, products and services online across Google’s products and network.

Commenting on the partnership, Hisham El Nazer, Google’s Country Director in Egypt, said “We are thrilled to offer Egyptian businesses additional support through our partnership with Mediam Group by Aleph. We hope this helps more businesses to thrive and reach their audiences through dedicated education & solutions”.

“We're excited to launch Mediam Group by Aleph in Egypt with a dedicated team of expert consultants on all things Google Ads, to offer on-ground support for advertisers and agencies. Our certified, local Google Ads professionals are committed to scaling the business and fulfilling our mission of growing our partnership with Google to better serve brands and agencies in Egypt” explained Nermin Girgis, Google Global Partner Director at Mediam Group by Aleph.

“Aleph (formerly Connect Ads) is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Google in Egypt through Mediam Group by Aleph, further solidifying Aleph’s 20-years legacy. This milestone strengthens our commitment to accelerating digital growth in key markets, building on our success in Morocco and Iraq, where we have empowered businesses with cutting-edge digital solutions. This expansion reinforces our dedication to the region, our partners, and our clients.” said Mohamed Megahed, Managing Director MENAT at Aleph.

“Egypt is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, with over 60% of its population under the age of 30 and boasting an ambitious vision for full digital transformation under Egypt Vision 2030. We are committed to providing businesses with the right tools, expertise, and strategies to amplify their digital impact. We deeply appreciate Google’s trust in our vision and we look forward to creating even greater value together,” added Mohamed Megahed, Managing Director MENAT at Aleph.

About Mediam Group by Aleph

Mediam Group was founded by LDM Holding in 2021, to support advertisers with dedicated and experienced local teams in LATAM to optimize their Google Ads accounts & campaigns across all platforms. Mediam Group has now grown to be a part of the Aleph Group as Aleph’s dedicated Google Ads sales representative in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iraq, Morocco, Nepal & now Egypt. Mediam's purpose is to unlock and drive incremental economic growth.

For more information, please visit ap.themediamgroup.com and mena.themediamgroup.com to learn more about Mediam’s full capabilities in each region.

About Aleph

Aleph is a global network of digital experts innovating at the Intersection of media and payments. The company connects 60+ leading digital media platforms (including Amazon, Criteo, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Pinterest, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitch, Uber, X and others) across 150+ countries, enabling 26,000 advertisers to engage over 3 billion consumers.

Localpayment, Aleph’s fintech subsidiary, integrates media sales and payment service processing capabilities into a powerful solution for seamless global expansion for its clients while Digital Ad Expert is a premier education platform and offers certifications for individuals and custom-tailored solutions for businesses and governments, NGOs and IGOs such as UNESCO.

Press Contacts

Mayada Ashraf

mayada.ashraf@publicistinc.com