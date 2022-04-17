Medialinks, which works with new and established ecommerce businesses to scale the company’s online revenue using experience in search, social, marketplaces and ecommerce marketing, has now invested in further growth by venturing into mobile marketing.

As more clients in the ecommerce domain in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and UAE, seek immediate impact and higher levels of performance from the agency partners, Medialinks expansion into performance marketing is a way for clients to work with them seamlessly across disciplines that brings together strategy, creativity, and innovation, for ecommerce, and performance marketing together.

“At Medialinks, driving ROI for our clients remains to be in our DNA and venturing into performance marketing was a natural extension for us”, added Raihan Shaikh, Head of clients partnerships at Medialinks.

The agency due to its track record, has been appointed as performance marketing partners of few of the reputed brands in the region like Western Union and Yaqoot (part of Zain Telecom).

Formed in UAE in 2019 with Web Development and Ecommerce as its core business. The agency has existing clients in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Some of the clients Medialinks work with includes Etihad Rail DB, Dubai Tourism, Emirates Wet Wipes, Pran Foods, Ooredoo, and Goody amongst others.

For any enquiries, Medialinks can be contacted via www.themedialinks.com

