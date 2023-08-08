Over the month, it is estimated it will lead to an average minimum monthly collection of 5400kg of food waste that will be repurposed and composted by The Waste Lab

As a part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, known as M1Sustainability, and in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Media One Hotel has announced a partnership with The Waste Lab, a Dubai-based, women-led, and impact-driven startup that aims to create an opportunity for every food scrap from going to waste. The partnership will look to establish a circular economy, zero-waste solution for managing food scraps, leftovers, and coffee grounds across Media One Hotel venues with a focus on proper food waste segregation for the use of repurposing and composting while reducing GHG emissions and diverting valuable resources from landfills.

The partnership will take place in Media One Hotel venues; garden on 8, Ciao Bella, Qwerty, Coco Lounge, and the Media One Hotel staff cafeteria, where Media One Hotel will implement composting and repurposing practices, assisted by The Waste Lab, who will collect food waste unable to be repurposed as sustainable dishes, with the compost to be reused in the Media One Hotel vegetable garden.

Over the month, it is estimated it will lead to an average minimum monthly collection of 5400kg of food waste that will be repurposed and composted. The Waste Lab will work closely with the hotel staff to ensure adherence to segregation guidelines and streamline the collection procedure. Additionally, The Waste Lab will handle the treatment of compostable elements through nature-based composting, fermentation, and other repurposing methods as well as will implement a routing system for collections to minimize the carbon footprint of transportation. This is in an aim to prevent food waste from ending up in landfills, offering a sustainable and transparent alternative with a focus on creating local resources.

Mark Lee, General Manager, Media One Hotel, said: “M1Sustainable was established at Media One Hotel to help us play our part in protecting the planet one step at a time. As we continue to look to reduce energy, water, food waste and plastic, Media One Hotel is excited about the latest partnership with The Waste Lab to help us reach our goals, reduce our carbon footprint, and give back to nature as much as possible through this zero-food waste initiative.”

Lara Hussein, Co-founder of The Waste Lab, said: “When it comes to sustainable practices regarding food waste, it is key to start the process at the source of it all for it to be most effective. The Waste Lab’s partnership with Media One Hotel is one that will enable simple, practical, customized solutions, and rewarding eco-friendly behaviours to further build our community of individuals and businesses that understands and practices proper food waste sorting at source and disposal. In turn, it will be used to create healthy compost and other byproducts that benefit our local soil, local farms, local food, and local jobs.”

Media One Hotel is focused on sustainability through a variety of initiatives, with each year being verified through the International Renewable Energy Certification Foundation (I-REC), the global leader in standardized renewable energy schemes and sustainability claims as well as recently obtaining a Tesla electric car for guests to be chauffeured in, to name a few. Additionally, Media One Hotel has secured a partnership with HeroGo, the first grocery delivery company that eliminates food waste in the UAE, which is set to take place in Q4 of this year – details to come soon!

For more information on Media One Hotel’s suitability initiatives, visit mediaonehotel.com/sustainability and www.thewastelab.com

About The Waste Lab

The Waste Lab is a woman-owned, impact-driven startup based in the UAE that specializes in nature-based composting and repurposing solutions of food scraps and leftovers, customizing its services to meet the unique needs of various establishments, including cloud kitchens, hotels, restaurants, households, canteens, schools, and universities. The Waste Lab’s mission is to turn every food scrap into an opportunity that benefits our local soil, farms, food production, and job creation.