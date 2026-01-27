Without medication or surgical intervention, this innovative German endoscopic procedure is sustainable and has no side effects

Dubai – Imagine being able to shed kilograms by simply managing your body's hunger signals, all without a having a single cut or ingesting medication or injections with possible side effects. Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital has launched Moviva in the UAE, an innovative endoscopic procedure that is changing the weight loss game by focusing on ghrelin, the hormone that signals hunger.

Developed in Germany, this minimally invasive procedure is conducted entirely through the mouth and provides an effective option for countless individuals who have experienced failed diets yet are apprehensive about surgical procedures. The outcome is a lasting approach to weight management that relies on biological processes rather than restrictive dieting.

Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abdelhafez, a Consultant Gastroenterologist at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital and one of the most advanced gastroenterologists in the UAE, previously served as the Head of Endoscopy at the Technical University of Munich. With over 30,000 endoscopic procedures under his belt, he asserts, "Hunger is not merely a lack of willpower; it is influenced by hormones." He emphasizes that this is a significant reason why many patients find it difficult to maintain long-term weight loss. “With this new technology, we are not shrinking the stomach. We are lowering the volume on hunger itself,” explains Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abdelhafez. This procedure addresses the essential biological factors that lead to weight gain.

Unlike traditional bariatric surgery, which physically reduces stomach capacity, Moviva uses a minimally invasive endoscopic technique to treat the fundus i.e. the upper part of the stomach where ghrelin is produced. By targeting this hunger-producing zone, patients naturally feel fuller faster, eat less, and experience fewer cravings. The result is a sustainable weight management driven by biology and not deprivation.

Three patients who underwent the treatment at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital managed to shed approximately 10% of their total body weight. Although bariatric surgery proves beneficial for certain individuals, it is not necessarily suitable for everyone because of its invasive characteristics, recovery time, and potential long-term effects. This scenario has underscored a notable disparity between conservative approaches and surgical methods, leading numerous patients to explore safer, less invasive weight loss alternatives.

This same-day, scar-free solution offers a fresh alternative for those grappling with weight loss, sitting between traditional dieting and bariatric surgery in the fight against obesity. Dr. Hafez expresses hope that this pioneering treatment will combat the growing rates of obesity and related health issues in the area, especially for patients who have struggled with conventional diet and exercise methods. Dr. Hafez has emphasized the importance of medical oversight and individualized care essential for managing obesity. "Successful weight management requires a tailored approach that considers metabolism, hormones, lifestyle, and continuous follow-up. Non-surgical options, such as this, tend to yield the best results when incorporated into a structured, medically supervised program focused on long-term success instead of rapid weight loss. Combining this procedure with the other treatments can help patients to loose approximately 27% of their body weight”.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the launch, Prof. Dr. Abdelhafez said: “Advanced endoscopy is changing the future of medicine. We are moving away from invasive surgery wherever possible and towards precision-based, organ-preserving treatments. This shift allows us to deliver effective results with fewer risks, faster recovery, and better patient experience.”

Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital is currently the only facility in the UAE offering this procedure, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced endoscopy and minimally invasive medicine. The hospital’s multidisciplinary approach to weight management integrates gastroenterology expertise with nutritional counselling, lifestyle guidance, and long-term follow-up, ensuring patients receive comprehensive, patient-centred care.

About Medcare

Medcare is the premium private healthcare provider under the parent group, Aster DM Healthcare. Operating leading state-of-the-art Hospitals, including Medcare Multi-specialty Hospital in Dubai and Sharjah, Medcare Women & Children Hospital, Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital, and 20 medical centres in the UAE, Medcare has established a strong presence in the UAE.

Medcare is dedicated to offering premium integrated health services in accordance with the highest quality. From talent to technology to facilities and treatment, Medcare maintains the highest possible standards in healthcare delivery. All Medcare hospitals and medical centres are accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), which is considered the gold standard in global healthcare. Apart from this, Medcare facilities have won several certifications.

What sets Medcare apart is its exceptional multi-cultural, multi-lingual team of doctors who have received extensive training from some of the top-notch medical institutes around the world. Using a multidisciplinary approach, the Medcare team provides optimal, evidence-based treatments to patients, with the support of trained nurses, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists and technologists. Living by its simple promise “We’ll Treat You Well”, Medcare’s team is fully committed to providing high-quality, personalised medical care to every patient. For more information on Medcare visit www.medcare.ae or follow @Medcareae

For media queries, please contact:

Rajitha Nair

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

rajitha@watermelonme.com