Dubai, United Arab Emirates: InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that Medcare Hospital.



Al Safa went live successfully with InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system. The implementation included the full PAS, clinical functionality, and multiple systems integrations in addition to TrakCare Lab Enterprise. This Go-live marks the 4th and last hospital in the implementation of one EMR for the whole Group and is the 17th site to implement TrakCare.

Medcare Hospital Al Safa is a 64-bed Joint Commission International accredited premium multi-specialty facility that combines the best talent and technology to provide world-class treatment to patients of all ages. Staffed by an outstanding team of doctors with international expertise the hospital offers a wide range of specialties both medical and surgical.

Multidisciplinary in approach, Medcare Hospital Al Safa provides customized, guideline-based treatments for patients, with an interdisciplinary team of nurses, therapists and technicians. The hospital has a fully equipped emergency department that functions round-the-clock to provide expert care for all medical and surgical emergencies.

To provide accessible, reliable and on-time medical care, Medcare facilities in Dubai and Sharjah implemented TrakCare as a Service which is a state-of-the-art cloud-hosted electronic medical record (EMR) service that enables hospitals and clinics to achieve their clinical and financial objectives without major upfront capital expenditures. By using one service-supplied EMR, Medcare have made it easier to standardize their policies, processes, and data across the whole group. The benefits of standardization are many, with specific advantages for staff training, governance, and quality, and most importantly for delivering consistent patient experiences.

“Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres is dedicated to continuously uplifting patient experience through innovative technological and medical solutions that place our network of healthcare providers at the forefront of the healthcare industry in the Dubai and Sharjah Emirates. With rapid expansion plans and ventures into different markets, Medcare is proud to announce the completion of a unified integrated HIS system that supports our data driven efforts to enhance patient experiences and ultimately elevate the bar for medical care in the region,” said Dr. Shanila Laiju, CEO, Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the TrakCare implementation across the whole Medcare network with this recent Go-live at Medcare Hospital Al Safa,” said Ali Abi Raad, country manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems.



“The implementation was exemplary, in terms of its agility, alignment, and the collaboration between the project teams from both organizations. Medcare’s leadership played an instrumental role in ensuring this milestone was achieved successfully despite the changing healthcare landscape”.