Leading Brand, Meals on Me Revolutionises UAE’s As the wellness cuisine trend sweeps the globe, Meals on Me, a leading name in Abu Dhabi, is shaking up the UAE’s meal delivery industry with a cracking service that seamlessly blends healthy cooking methods with top-tier culinary expertise. Meals on Me offers a swish, subscription-based meal plan, making sure that scrumptious and wholesome meals land on your doorstep with just a few taps on their app or website in 8 different locations in UAE.

Whether you’re slogging away at work or managing the chaos at home, Meals on Me has your back with their carefully crafted options with 3 to 4-day plans, weekly as well as monthly subscription plans. The menu’s got something for everyone as one can personalize their plan according to their work, school and other business schedules. From calorie-counted meals ranging from 450 Kcal to 550 Kcal per serving, to keto, vegan, wholesome, International, Arabic, Indian, and vegetarian fare. The menu is meticulously designed by renowned chefs such as Chef Aatir Dhadalla & Chef Vanessa Bayma to meet the needs of every individual. Each meal is meticulously made using premium ingredients sourced from reputable local vendors.

These culinary whizzes bring their expertise and the method of healthy cooking to each meal, that not only packs a flavour punch but also promotes the overall well-being of health enthusiasts. The menu is chock-a-block with a variety of lunch, and dinner options, changing every week to keep things fresh. Top picks include the Creamy Ricotta Sundried Tomato Stuffed Chicken With Vegetable Quinoa & Truffle Cheese Sauce (Kcal: 528 Pro: 28 Fat: 20 Carbs: 59) along with Plant-Protein Chickpea, Edamame, Black Beans Tomato Salad With Citrus Dressing & Pumpkin Power Seeds (Kcal: 503 Pro: 21 Fat: 19 Carbs: 62).

Chef Aatir Dhadalla, General Manager at Meals on Me, shares, “Our mission is to bring the best of healthy meals and fine dining together in a way that’s accessible and sustainable. We’re excited to offer meals that satisfy the taste buds but also support a balanced lifestyle.”

Chef Vanessa Bayma, Menu Curator adds, “We’re passionate about creating meals that are both delicious and nourishing. Our weekly menu is designed to cater to diverse dietary needs while ensuring that every bite is packed with flavour and goodness.

The service is designed to be easy, sustainable, inspiring, and most importantly, spot-on delicious – offering a taste to healthy meals with a gourmet edge, it’s quickly becoming the go-to for expats aiming to maintain a balanced eating routine while they’re away from home. Download the Meals on Me App today for exclusive offers and the latest culinary delights. Savour wholesome, flavour-packed meals that don’t cost a fortune – because nourishing yourself should be an indulgence, not a compromise.