Sharjah, UAE – MEA-Comm, a leading technology company and American University of Sharjah (AUS) partnered to cultivate future engineers and drive digital transformation within the framework of the Engineering Al Nukhba Program. This strategic collaboration focuses on fostering an ecosystem for open and interoperable technologies for future connectivity, including 5G, 6G and beyond, and development of smart digital and IoT solutions while sharing critical knowledge and expertise with AUS students.

This partnership encompasses various areas of cooperation including the sharing of critical knowledge in expertise areas essential to AUS students. MEA-Comm will play a pivotal role in supporting AUS by providing valuable internships to students which is a compulsory part of their graduation requirements, allowing them to broaden their education and gain practical experience. The collaboration also extends to jointly supervising selected capstone and research projects whenever possible. Both MEA-Comm and AUS will engage in joint research and development initiatives, focusing on advanced open and interoperable standard-based radio systems, as well as digital and IoT solutions. Additionally, both parties will collaborate on applying for research and development grants, leveraging the expertise of AUS professors.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering; Hany Saleh Shalaby, Chief Operation Officer at MEA-Comm and other officials from both institutions.

Dr. Aloul expressed his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing its potential to enhance the academic journey of engineering students and empower them for success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

"We are delighted to partner with MEA-Comm in our mission to provide exceptional education and internship opportunities for our engineering students. This strategic partnership will not only enhance their academic journey but also empower them to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. By sharing expertise, fostering innovation and engaging in joint research, we are paving the way for a brighter future for our students," he said.

“This partnership with American University of Sharjah forms a strategic pillar of MEA-Comm mission to bridge the gap between industry and academic institutes in UAE and MEA region. We will extend our state-of-art ICT solutions, long experience and technology leadership to AUS students and graduates. Our plan is ambitious and will set a benchmark for transforming MEA region to lead technology development and digital solutions. Engagement with AUS in research, development and building prototypes will accelerate innovation in UAE and the region.” Eng. Hani said.

The College of Engineering at AUS, through its renowned Al Nukhba program, actively partners with industry institutions, prioritizing community engagement, student-centered education and research and innovation. These collaborations provide students with practical experience, access to industry resources and connections with industry leaders. The CEN's commitment to these partnerships underscores its dedication to preparing students for successful careers in engineering and driving advancements in the field.

Additionally, CEN graduates are the preferred choice for employers in the UAE across all engineering disciplines, according to the QS World University Subject Rankings (2023). AUS alumni from both undergraduate and graduate programs are highly regarded by employers in the region and worldwide.

To learn more about the AUS College of Engineering and its distinguished Al Nukhba Program, please visit www.aus.edu/cen.

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan articulated his vision of a distinctive institution against the backdrop of Islamic history and in the context of the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Firmly grounded in principles of meritocracy and with a strong reputation for academic excellence, AUS has come to represent the very best in teaching and research, accredited internationally and recognized by employers the world over for creating graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and drive to lead in the 21st century.

AUS values learners not driven only by academic success, but by those that embrace our dynamic campus life and embody our ideals of openness, tolerance and respect. This combination of academic excellence and community spirit ensures AUS is filled with world-class faculty and students, poised to become the innovators, thinkers, contributors and leaders of tomorrow.

About MEA-Comm

MEA-COMM is a leading technology company with a vision to foster innovation and digital ecosystem development in MEA region, driving a future connectivity revolution to commoditize technologies such as 5G and beyond generations to accelerate the growth of digital economy in the region. MEA-Comm is partnering with national and international organizations to promote regional engagement in the relevant telecom and IT domains using state-of-art virtualized capacity building platforms.

MEA-COMM team has wide regional and international expertise across telecom, IT and digital domains and has been leading various technical and regulatory activities on behalf of Arab Region within international organizations and standardization fora.

MEA-Comm activities encompass technology development, ICT and digital policies, regulations and licensing aspects, spectrum management, infrastructure including private and enterprise networks, deployment, software development and virtualization, operation and integration services, and digital transformation.