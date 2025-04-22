In line with Mastercard’s Sustainable Card Program launched in 2018, MDP is the first card issuer to acquire the sustainability badge in Egypt.

This is not the first initiative undertaken by MDP in its commitment to fostering a sustainable financial ecosystem. Previous efforts have included the launch of the Carbon Calculator solution, which serves as a critical step toward a low-carbon, regenerative economic future. The Carbon Calculator empowers users by providing an estimate of their carbon emissions, enabling them to make more informed purchasing decisions and contribute to a more sustainable world.

Building on this commitment, MDP is also addressing another environmental concern which is the widespread use of plastic payment cards. Traditionally, plastic cards have dominated payment options, with over 3 billion plastic payment cards shipped worldwide each year. However, recent trends reveal that consumers are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact. MDP is leading the charge in addressing these concerns by offering certified recycled PVC (rPVC) card bodies, transforming standard payment options into a lower-impact alternative. This initiative not only promotes environmentally conscious choices among financial institutions but also plays a crucial role in reducing plastic waste and pollution.

“As a leading card issuer across Africa, we continuously respond to evolving consumer demands. Our commitment to providing more sustainable card options, made entirely from recycled plastic, is a testament to this effort. By obtaining our recent Mastercard certification, MDP is setting the standard for a greener Africa. This certification is just one step in our broader journey with Mastercard toward a sustainable economy. We are dedicated to protecting our planet through environmentally conscious card production, reducing our carbon footprint, and offering our Carbon Calculator solution to help users monitor their carbon footprint” explained Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP.

MDP's attainment of the Card Eco Certification mark reflects its commitment as a card issuer to the use of more sustainable materials in card manufacturing. By joining forces, MDP and Mastercard are fostering a more sustainable, regenerative economic future by embedding sustainability into the heart of business and embracing innovative payment solutions that contribute to preserving our priceless planet.

The launch of MDP’s certified recycled PVC cards and the Carbon Calculator program aligns with Egypt's Sustainable Development Strategy - Vision 2030, aiming to elevate standards of sustainable economic development and enhance quality of life by encouraging individuals and businesses to contribute to a more sustainable society.

