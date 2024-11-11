Al Dhahirah Governorate, Yanqul – Mazoon Mining, a subsidiary of Minerals Development Oman (MDO), marked a significant milestone with the official groundbreaking of the Mazoon Copper Project in the Wilayat of Yanqul, Al Dhahirah Governorate, on 10 November 2024. The ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Abdul Salam bin Mohammed Al-Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). The project is set to play a key role in meeting the growing global demand for copper while positioning Oman as a strategic hub for high-quality copper concentrate production.

Mazoon Copper Project is the largest integrated copper concentrate production project in the Sultanate of Oman, covering 20 square kilometers and consisting of five open-pit mines with an estimated 22.9 million tons of copper ore reserves. The project also includes the construction of a state-of-the-art processing plant, spanning 56,000 square meters, with the capacity to process 2.5 million tons of copper ore annually. It is projected to produce 115,000 tons of copper concentrate per year at a 21.5% copper grade.

The project underscores a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, integrating advanced technologies in the management of both mining operations and the processing plant to adhere to the highest environmental standards. Furthermore, it aims to enhance local impact by investing in the social and economic growth of the Yanqul community, reinforcing the company’s dedication to fostering sustainable development across economic and social dimensions.

Strategic Partnerships

Mazoon Copper Project’s journey began with extensive exploration activities, culminating in the signing of a concession agreement in 2022 for Concession Area 12-A1. To ensure the successful delivery of the project, the Canadian firm Lycopodium was appointed to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management services. With the project now in its initial development stages, site preparations are well underway, and tenders are being issued, signaling the next steps for the project.

Construction of the processing plant is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2025, and production of copper concentrate is set to commence in the first quarter of 2027. This strategic timeline will play a crucial role in ramping up copper production and meeting both local and international market demands.

His Excellency Abdul Salam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of the Oman Investment Authority, stated: "This project marks a transformative step in positioning Oman as a strategic copper hub, contributing to the diversification of our national economy and creating sustainable job opportunities for Omanis. We are confident that the project will have a significant positive impact on the local community, supporting SMEs and driving economic development."

Dr. Badar bin Saud Al Kharusi, Chairman of Minerals Development Oman, commented on the progress of the project: "We are proud to witness the Mazoon Copper Project come to fruition after an extensive series of exploration activities. This project marks a milestone for Minerals Development Oman, adding invaluable assets to our portfolio. The company began copper ore extraction from Block 4 in Wilayat of Sohar in 2024 and has continued its exploration efforts across its 23,644 square kilometer concession area. We are excited to see our resource base grow. With the necessary financing secured, the project reflects both our financial stability and the trust we have garnered locally and globally. We are committed to ensuring that each phase of the project meets the highest environmental and social standards."

Commitment to Sustainability and Community Engagement

Sustainability is a core pillar of the Mazoon Copper Project. The project has adopted a zero-water discharge system, ensuring that treated water is recycled to minimize water consumption. Additionally, waste management systems are in place to preserve the surrounding environment, safeguarding air quality, and protecting groundwater.

His Excellency Najib bin Ali Al-Rawas, Governor of Al Dhahirah, praised the collaboration with Mazoon Mining, saying: "We are committed to working hand-in-hand with Minerals Development Oman to establish a strong community partnership that focuses on achieving both social and economic development in Yanqul. By collaborating with various government entities, we aim to strike a balance between the company’s business goals and its responsibility toward community growth. This project will significantly bolster economic development in Al Dhahirah and empower SMEs, which are vital to the local economy."

Expanding Horizons with New Exploration Projects

In addition to the Mazoon Copper Project, MDO continues to advance its exploration campaigns across a diverse range of strategic minerals, including copper, chromite, gypsum, limestone, dolomite, and silica. The company has also initiated the redevelopment of copper mines in Sohar and Liwa, aiming to produce 800,000 tons of copper ore annually, with confirmed reserves of 2.78 million tons of copper ore. These efforts reflect MDO’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its market position and driving sustainable economic development across Oman.

