Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MD Hotel by Gewan Hotels and Resorts has completed an extensive renovation, transforming the property to enhance guest comfort, sustainability, and modernity. The renovation, which took place from June 2024 to December 2024, marks a new era for the hotel, seamlessly blending luxury, lifestyle, and business hospitality.

The hotel remained open throughout the renovation, with phased closures of specific areas to ensure minimal disruption. Key enhancements include the complete redesign of the lobby, expansion of the main restaurant’s capacity from 70 to 200 guests, and upgraded interiors across the rooms, F&B outlets, and conference rooms. Guests can now enjoy state-of-the-art amenities such as smart IP TVs, smart switches, and an integrated AC system designed for enhanced comfort and energy efficiency.

“Our vision for this transformation was to create a contemporary and comfortable space that aligns with the evolving needs of our guests. This renovation reflects our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence in hospitality. We are excited to welcome guests to experience our modernized property and enjoy an elevated standard of luxury and convenience.” said Ahmed Hassib, CEO of Gewan Hotels & Resorts.

The renovation also prioritizes sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly initiatives such as sensor lighting, water-efficient fixtures, dispensers to reduce single-use plastics, and balcony gaskets to optimize AC usage. The property has introduced Ora Café, a rooftop shisha lounge, alongside refreshed menus at all dining outlets, offering an elevated culinary experience.

To celebrate the reopening, MD Hotel Barsha by Gewan will host special promotional offers and exclusive events. Guests are invited to explore the refreshed spaces and indulge in the enhanced amenities that redefine their stay.

About Gewan Hotels and Resorts

Gewan Hotels and Resorts is a renowned hotel management company committed to delivering a refined, high-class lifestyle experience for guests.

