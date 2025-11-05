Middle East Communications Network (MCN) has announced a major expansion of its data capabilities and platform services across the MENAT region through Acxiom, part of IPG. This expansion strengthens the value proposition for brands seeking advanced personalisation and measurable business results.

Building on its established presence, Acxiom, a global leader in customer data management and marketing technology, is now enhancing and powering MCN's comprehensive data, performance, and technology offerings across MENAT. Acxiom helps brands to unify, connect, and prepare data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximising technology investments. Its globally adopted technology will now be more accessible to MENAT clients, driving enhanced audience segmentation, campaign performance, and multi-channel activation.

Acxiom as the Data Foundation for Interact – an End-to-End Connected Platform for Brands

As part of this expansion, Acxiom will serve as the data foundation for Interact, the global end-to-end connected platform launched in the region earlier this year. Interact unifies data, creative production, media, and commerce – enabling real-time, AI-powered collaboration and personalised communications at scale.

The platform is designed to transform how brands engage audiences across all touchpoints, accelerating speed, efficiency, and business impact through intelligent and connected marketing ecosystems.

“The MENAT region is at a pivotal moment of data-led transformation, presenting significant and unique opportunities for brands. With Acxiom’s expansion into the region, we’re super-charging our world-class data and technology capabilities — enabling clients to drive smarter audience targeting, elevate campaign performance, and achieve measurable business growth. Acxiom will further help brands to unlock the full potential of data to lead in an increasingly connected and competitive marketplace.” – Ghassan Harfouche, CEO of MCN MENAT.

Addressing the Needs of a Dynamic MENAT Market

As the MENAT region becomes increasingly diverse and data-rich, Acxiom's integration with Interact creates the insights that power dynamic, personalised customer experiences that deliver greater efficiency, stronger loyalty, and higher ROI. Acxiom’s integration with Interact:

Creates a unified intelligence layer , seamlessly integrating first-, second-, and third-party data sources and fuelling real-time personalisation throughout the customer journey.

, seamlessly integrating first-, second-, and third-party data sources and fuelling real-time personalisation throughout the customer journey. Redefines marketing effectiveness by moving beyond traditional segmentation to deliver high-quality deterministic data enriched with real-time transactional insights from exclusive partnerships.

by moving beyond traditional segmentation to deliver high-quality deterministic data enriched with real-time transactional insights from exclusive partnerships. Helps brands engage high-value audiences with greater precision through advanced machine learning modelling and analytics capabilities.

“Data is the cornerstone of modern marketing. At Acxiom MENAT, our mission is to help brands unlock their full potential. By leveraging Acxiom’s capabilities, we enable our clients to accelerate their data maturity and deliver smarter, more personalised marketing that drives measurable impact.” – Karthik Kumar, Managing Director Acxiom MENAT

Local Expertise, Global Scale

The expanded MENAT team brings together specialists in technology, marketing, data science, and consulting to drive business transformation through digital solutions. Their diverse expertise supports end-to-end delivery across Technology Strategy & Advisory, Digital Transformation, MarTech, Platform Integration, Advanced Analytics, and AI & Machine Learning. This expansion reinforces MCN's and Acxiom's strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology providers, including Google, Salesforce, The Trade Desk, and Snowflake.

“At Acxiom, we’re driven to solve the most complex data challenges wherever they exist. Our expansion into the MENAT region is not just about supporting our clients’ global ambitions, but also about contributing to the region’s vibrant, data-driven future. We are excited to bring our privacy-conscious approach and AI-powered solutions to help brands unlock new opportunities for growth and connection.” – Alex Pym, CEO International, Acxiom.

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in the MENAT region, partnering with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies span creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience, and specialist marketing, and include globally renowned agency brands: FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, ACXIOM, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon, and Current Global.

With approximately 2,000 employees across 11 markets, MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talent can thrive, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years (2023–2025), being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024, and winning Agency Network of the Year 2024 by Campaign Middle East.



For more information, visit: https://www.mcnholding.com/

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico.

