McLaren Racing today announced a partnership extension and expansion with Merchants Fleet. Merchants Fleet will continue as an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, while expanding to become an Official Partner of the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team for Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Merchants Fleet is North America’s fastest growing fleet management company. The partnership with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team began in November 2021 and focuses on accelerating both brands’ sustainability journeys, and goals to promote DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).

McLaren Racing and Merchants Fleet initially launched the partnership at COP26 and have since gone on to collaborate at Merchants Fleet Annual Fleet and Strategic Summits in 2022. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and NEOM McLaren Extreme E driver Emma Gilmour have spoken alongside Brendan P. Keegan, Chairman, CEO & President of Merchants Fleet, about both brands’ focuses in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance). Zak and Brendan have also recently joined forces on a regular podcast series, the Fast & Fearless: Accelerating Leadership, discussing the tools of leadership, growth and business.

The partnership will see McLaren continue to support Merchants’ ACCELER8 ESG programme, focussing on electrification and DE&I. Merchants Fleet branding will continue to be present on the NEOM McLaren Extreme E race car, and on the race suits of the drivers.

Ian James, Managing Director, NEOM McLaren Electric Racing and Team Principal, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, said:

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Merchants Fleet. Adding this valued partner of our NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team to our NEOM McLaren Formula E Team is a significant step for our collaboration as we enter our second season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We look forward to working together to continue to drive positive change across our industries.”

Brendan P. Keegan, Chairman, CEO & President, Merchants Fleet, said:

“This exciting partnership underscores our joint commitment to sustainability through electrification, and our deep dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). We are excited to showcase how a partnership based on the genuine alignment of values, has the potential to drive awareness for these important issues on a global scale.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren 60 years ago in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 20 Formula 1 world championships, 183 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi and David Malukas, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team drivers Jake Hughes and Sam Bird, and the Extreme E Championship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. The team also competes in the F1 Esports Pro Championship as McLaren Shadow, having won the 2022 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.