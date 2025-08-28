Dubai, UAE: McLaren Racing has today announced that Mastercard is set to become Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2026 onwards.

Starting next season, the team will be known as the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, with the move representing an exciting new era not only for the partnership, but for fans of the team around the world. This expanded collaboration will unlock more opportunities for fans to enjoy exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Delivering on its fan-first promise, Mastercard is set to debut ‘Team Priceless’ – a global initiative that will allow Papaya fans to get closer to the team and action throughout the race calendar and experience a curated programme of activities. On select race days, chosen fans will enjoy incredible experiences, from hot laps on track to meeting drivers and Priceless Experiences that spotlight the host city’s local culture. More details on Team Priceless and the recruitment process will be announced soon.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our Papaya Family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences. Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passions and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track - and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard, added: “Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one, and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level. McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and deliver winning experiences. Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more.”

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 200 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O’Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

Mastercard website.