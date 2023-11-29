Dubai, UAE: Leading global law firm, Baker McKenzie, has successfully assisted Georg Fischer AG (“GF”), an international industrial corporation headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, focusing on piping, casting and machining solutions, on its acquisition of a majority stake in Corys Piping System SPV Ltd ("CPS"), a leading manufacturer of engineered sustainable piping systems for the construction market in the Middle East region, based in Dubai, from Green Coast Enterprises.

Commenting on this landmark deal, Adnan Doha, M&A partner at Baker McKenzie in the UAE, said: “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work closely with our client on this key strategic transaction in the industrial sector. We congratulate all the involved parties on this significant achievement.”

The acquisition underscores the strategic vision and commitment to expansion of both organizations. Under the terms of the agreement, GF has acquired a 51% stake in CPS, making a significant milestone in the growth of both entities.

Baker McKenzie provided legal counsel to GF, addressing all the complexities of the deal and ensuring a seamless transaction.

Further, Marc Lahusen, General Counsel at Georg Fischer AG, stated: “With the invaluable legal guidance from Baker McKenzie, we seamlessly brought this transaction to completion."

Led by M&A partner Adnan Doha, the Baker McKenzie cross-practice team included:

Corporate/ M&A: Grace Ong (Counsel), Nicole Galledari (Associate), Ololade Odunubi (Associate), Neda Bahador (Associate), Sami Saygh (Associate), Nadine Tannir (Paralegal), Farida Sabbour (Paralegal), Sanad AlMomani (Trainee), Fewa Olu-Martins (Trainee) and Razan Obeidat (Trainee).

Employment: Joanna Matthews-Taylor (Partner), Aqsa Sadiq-Khan (Senior Associate) and Sami Nasr (Paralegal)

IP Tech: Lucrezia Lorenzini (Associate) and Mona Matouri (Paralegal)

Real Estate: Keri Watkins (Partner) and Jana Al-Afoo (Associate)

