Abu Dhabi, UAE — The Supreme Academic Council of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH), chaired by His Excellency Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah, discussed strengthening the university’s academic progress, scientific outputs, and future plans in the fields of the humanities and social sciences.

The council also reviewed presentations on new university projects, academic programs, and upcoming conferences. The academic session is expected to last until the end of this year.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, university chancellor, briefed the council on the university’s major achievements, including the university’s partnerships with various esteemed local and global academic institutions.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah extended his warmest congratulations to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the members of the Academic Council, the rulers and people of the Emirates, and the Islamic world on the occasion of the month of Dhu Al Hijjah and the upcoming Eid al-Adha.

Bin Bayyah affirmed that MBZUH is moving steadfastly and firmly toward the future wit the implementation of its vision for the development of the humanities and social sciences. He noted the recent opening of the College of Social Science and Humanities which underscores the university’s commitment to further developing these academic pursuits.

He also praised the council members for their efforts in supporting the university’s progress. Moreover, he lauded the university administration for its continuous efforts to bring MBZUH to the forefront of the education sector in the Arab region and internationally. Sheikh Abdallah bin Bayyah further acknowledged the outcomes of the conferences recently organized by the university as part of its intellectual, scientific, and cultural role in society.

According to him, the Academic Council plays a critical role in steering the university’s future development, by providing bold and innovative ideas to improve performance while balancing its traditional values with contemporary best practices.

He added, “The students are the focus of the university’s care and attention, embodying the ultimate goal of the university’s endeavors. The true measure of a university’s success and distinction is reflected in its students. The students are the product over which institutions and employers compete. All this highlights the need for careful consideration and examination in periodic reviews and continuous monitoring to assess and enhance the cognitive level and skills of our students.”