Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) is proud to announce the opening of admissions for the 2023/2024 academic year. MBZUAI offers master’s and doctoral degree programs in computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning.

According to Computer Science Rankings the university ranks 30 globally in its areas of focus — artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing. This puts the university ahead of such renowned research universities as the University of Michigan, Georgia Tech, and the University of Toronto in North America; Imperial College London, EPFL, and the Max Planck Institute in Europe, and many others.

“As a university, one of our central goals is to develop top AI talent who will become leading academics, engineers, and entrepreneurs,” MBZUAI Provost, Professor Fahri Karray, said. “For the 2023/2024 academic year we are seeking to recruit a select group of top students from highly reputable local and international universities.”

MBZUAI recently welcomed 125 new students as part of its fall 2022 orientation ceremonies. New joiners included 22 doctoral and 105 master’s students as well as 30 UAE nationals. The university’s student population now stands at over 250 graduate students.

Due to the high quality of faculty and their published work, the university has continued to attract top students from over 25 countries. Academic seats were competitive with an admission rate of 3.73%. New joiners included 22 doctoral students and 105 master’s students.

The university seeks to empower a new generation of Al leaders through exceptional education and a unique model of academia focused on AI research and applications alongside academic excellence. Almost three years after its establishment, MBZUAI is recognized for its exceptional research and faculty, who have led or co-led a remarkable number of top, global conferences in 2022 including the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL), the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML), Causal Learning and Reasoning (CLeaR 2022), and the conference on Uncertainty in Artificial Intelligence (UAI).

To learn more about MBZUAI, and to apply for admission visit mbzuai.ac.ae or contact admissions@mbzuai.ac.ae

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a graduate, research university focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and digital technologies across industrial sectors. The university aims to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance artificial intelligence as a global force for positive progress. MBZUAI offers various graduate programs designed to pursue advanced, specialized knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence, including computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae

