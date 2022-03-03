Dubai: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), Monaco's only public hospital, to strengthen collaboration in medical research and education.

The agreement was signed by Professor Zaid Baqain, Provost, MBRU, and Mrs. Benoîte Rousseau de Sevelinges, Director, CHPG at a special event at the Monaco pavilion – Expo 2020 Dubai.

The MoU aims to promote student exchange to training activities and create a constructive environment that encourages joint faculty collaboration in teaching and research.

The agreement reflects a desire to achieve shared objectives including enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as organizing symposia, conferences, and workshops, as well as exchanging information and ideas and providing consultations in different academic fields.

"This agreement with CHPG is in keeping with MBRU's ongoing efforts to form strong partnerships with global healthcare institutions to strengthen the educational journey of our learners," said Professor Zaid Baqain.

"Working with healthcare organizations such as CHPG allows us to improve healthcare output and research and develop a strong foundation for important bilateral concepts, innovation, and economic growth for both ecosystems. The collaboration will help our faculty and learners develop a deeper understanding of healthcare systems around the world, study global views and enrich experiences." He added.

Mrs. Rousseau de Sevelinges asserted that CHPG is ready to welcome medical students from MBRU.

“It is an honor to collaborate in academic areas with MBRU. CHPG is deeply committed to cooperating with foreign organizations to share experiences and improve the healthcare system.” She added.

About MBRU

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is Dubai Healthcare City’s first medical university which offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees through its two colleges, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM); which has a number of specialty dental postgraduate programs. The second is the College of Medicine for undergraduate medical students offering a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program (MBBS).

Queen's University Belfast is MBRU’s international academic partner.

Our mission at MBRU is to advance health in the UAE and the region, through an innovative and integrated academic health system, that is nationally responsive and globally connected, serving individuals and communities. MBRU continues its commitment to develop healthcare professionals for the UAE to compliment the Dubai Plan 2021 and UAE’s 2021 vision, to make Dubai a destination of choice and contribute positively to the economy thus creating a ‘City of Happy, Creative and Empowered People’ and ‘Smart and Sustainable City’.

