Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) proudly celebrated its students’ successful participation in the international ‘Design for Change’ bootcamp organized by Queensland University of Technology (QUT), Australia. Held in Malaysia and Singapore, this event brought together students from diverse disciplines, including engineering, medicine, and design, to collaboratively develop innovative and sustainable solutions to global healthcare challenges.

MBRU’s inaugural participation was marked by significant achievements, with two students earning awards for Best Pitch and Best Strategy. These accolades underscore the exceptional talent nurtured at MBRU and highlight the university’s commitment to fostering innovation in healthcare.

Dr Yacine Hadjiat, leading Innovation in Health Science and Digital Health at Dubai Health and Associate Professor at the College of Medicine at MBRU shared, “The international bootcamp provided an unparalleled opportunity for our talented MBRU students to experience global diversity in healthcare. At Dubai Health, we see the immense value of providing such opportunities to our students, as we believe that healthcare is a global and collaborative sector that greatly benefits from multidisciplinary innovation. Our participation reinforces Dubai Health’s commitment to elevating healthcare standards by exploring new technologies and approaches that put the planet and our patients first."

More than 100 students from nine universities across Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and the UAE, were challenged to address critical issues in sustainability and healthcare. The students showcased their creativity and problem-solving skills by developing and pitching their own projects. They also had the opportunity to visit various healthcare facilities, learn from experts, and actively collaborate with peers.

Maryam Alabdullah, a medical student at MBRU said, "The Design for Change bootcamp opened my eyes to the possibilities of innovation and collaboration in healthcare. I learned a lot from the different speakers, mentors, and peers who shared their insights and experiences with us. One of the highlights was visiting Taylor's University in Malaysia, where we learned how they use virtual reality.”