Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative by the UAE Ministry of Finance to foster innovation and support innovators across the UAE, held its Demo Day to showcase the groundbreaking innovations presented by members of Cohort 9 from its Innovation Accelerator Program.

The event featured innovative companies operating in the UAE and globally, aiming to expand their presence in the country. These companies represent key sectors such as health, transport, education, technology, clean energy, water, and space. The participating startups competed for three awards: Best Pitch, Best UAE Homegrown Business and Most Impactful Business.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by Shaker Zainal, Head of Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) and Chief Business Officer at Emirates Development Bank, and a keynote address by H.E. Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, followed by creative and innovative presentations delivered by member companies.

Commenting on the occasion, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry's representative at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, said: "We are proud to celebrate the achievements of the ninth cohort members of the Innovation Accelerator Program, whose contributions and presentations clearly reflected our aspirations for the National Innovation Strategy. Their outstanding efforts highlight the incredible potential of innovative businesses to shape the future of the UAE’s economy."

She continued: "At the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund, we are committed to providing comprehensive support to these companies through tailored mentorship, strategic networking opportunities, and world-class resources. This approach ensures that they are well-equipped to grow, excel, and compete on a global scale."

Fatima Alnaqbi concluded by congratulating all participating members and award winners, adding: "We look forward to supporting these companies as they continue their journey toward new heights of success and innovation."

A distinguished panel of judges was responsible for analyzing and evaluating the creative and innovative presentations that the startups delivered. It included Ali AlMajthoob, Managing Director at MEVP; Ivo Detelinov, General Partner at Salica Investments; and Karim Konsowa, Portfolio Manager at Hub71. The evaluations focused on showcasing the unique strengths and promising potential of the participating companies in both local and global markets.

At the end of the Demo Day event, the distinguished judges presented the awards to the winners. The Best Pitch Award was won by Aura, while the Best UAE Homegrown Business Award went to Mantas. The Most Impactful Business Award was awarded to Neuroblast.

The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program continues to position itself as a key enabler of entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE, driving the growth of innovative startups across vital sectors in alignment with the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy. The program provides its members with specialised mentorship, industry insights, and global networking opportunities to enhance their competitive capabilities and expand their businesses.

The Demo Day serves as a pivotal platform for startups to showcase their innovations to a select group of investors, offering them valuable exposure, funding opportunities, and the tools to accelerate their growth sustainably.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE.