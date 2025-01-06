Dubai, UAE - As part of the outputs of the Dubai International Program for Writing (DIPW), an initiative undertaken by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), a new collection of scientific books has been published by the program in Arabic. The books were prepared by Macao Group Publishing’s scientific team and were later translated into Arabic under the supervision of Dr. Ghanim Al Samarrai.

The latest publications include Waseela Mustafa Hamam’s translation of the book ‘Renewable and Alternative Energy’. The book explores the influence of global warming on climate change around the globe, such as glacier melting, droughts, heatwaves, off-season rains, and seasonal shifts. Furthermore, the book focuses on fossil fuels, which are a non-renewable energy source that will eventually be depleted. Fossil fuels account for around 80–85 percent of global energy, with renewable energy accounting for the remaining 15–20 percent. Considering the rising need for energy, relying on fossil fuels would exacerbate global warming, emphasizing the critical need to produce sustainable and renewable energy.

The collection also includes Mariam Mahmoud Saad’s Arabic translation of the book ‘Global Warming and Biodiversity.’ It covers biodiversity on Earth and showcases the importance of maintaining ecological stability and overall global health. Meanwhile, climate change poses a significant threat to biodiversity. With rising global temperatures, plants and animals confront tremendous hurdles in adjusting to rapid ecosystem changes. These changes include rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns and breeding seasons, and fewer interactions between animals and plants. These factors lead to the endangerment of various species. It is estimated that a temperature increase of more than 3.5 degrees Celsius on Earth might result in the extinction of over 70 percent of known species. This highlights the need for immediate action to conserve biodiversity and ecosystems from the negative effects of climate change.

DIPW further released the ‘Climate Change’ book, translated by Hajar Ali Musa into Arabic. The book explores climate change phenomena and various components that influence weather, such as rainfall, temperature, air pressure, and humidity. Although weather fluctuates daily, climate change is a long-term phenomenon with a far-reaching impact on the ecosystem. The increasing global temperature observed over the last few decades demonstrates a substantial shift in climate, mostly due to human activity. As a result, responsible adaptation to such constant change becomes increasingly important. The book depicts dramatic climate shifts that have occurred in the past, such as the Younger Dryas period around 14,500 years ago and the Little Ice Age between the 16th and mid-19th centuries. These events caused starvation and had negative environmental consequences.

