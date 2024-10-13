Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) is participating in the GITEX Global 2024, the leading international event in the fields of technology and startups, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) until 18 October 2024. The MBRF’s participation aligns with its mission to exhibit recent developments in the field of knowledge and digital initiatives.

During the event, the MBRF is presenting its projects and initiatives aimed at strengthening the knowledge and education landscape in the region, including the Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) and the Global Knowledge Index (GKI). MBRF’s key objective is to highlight the growing impact of innovative technologies and ground-breaking innovations in fostering the advancement and dissemination of knowledge.

The DKH is a vital platform for Arabic knowledge dissemination that offers various indexed and categorized digital resources. It integrates advanced techniques to ensure seamless accessibility to intellectual Arabic and international content anytime, anywhere. The main goal of the platform is to create an extensive knowledge collection for Arabic and global communities, with a focus on the younger generations.

The GKI, which has been jointly launched by MBRF and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), serves as a comprehensive tool for measuring knowledge growth in countries across the various fields of knowledge such as education, research and development, innovation, technology, and the economy. The primary aim of the GKI is to provide an accurate and comprehensive overview of a country’s capacity to create and leverage knowledge effectively to contribute to sustainable development.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “We are thrilled to participate in this global event, which allows us to connect with specialists and experts in the technology field. Furthermore, it gives immense potential to increase our strategic partnerships and exchange knowledge, thereby reinforcing our commitment to promoting intellectual development on a local, regional, and international level.”

His Excellency added: “Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 is a testament to our commitment to strengthening our role in the dissemination of knowledge while showcasing our innovative projects and initiatives that utilize technology to benefit diverse segments of society. This opportunity helps us provide excellent educational materials that individuals can access from anywhere.”

The MBRF aims to combine its accumulated ISO standards, certifications, and knowledge with the recently introduced ISO 42001 AI Management System Standard. At present, the MBRF is striving to create a comprehensive management system that will allow it to support knowledge-driven organizations, such as major governmental bodies and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), in their pursuit of knowledge advancement by offering crucial consulting services and support.

