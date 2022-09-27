Dubai, UAE: MBG Corporate Services has joined Dubai Quality Group as a silver partner in a strong push for the efforts made by the two parties to achieve their vision of promoting Dubai as a leading global economic sector through the consolidation of quality, innovation, and business excellence practices, and raising the level of professional and technological performance in the business sector in the UAE.

In light of this strategic partnership, the two parties seek to consolidate bridges of cooperation and facilitate the exchange of experiences in the field of certified training programs, webinars, consultations for institutional excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement organized by the group.

Dr. Hazaa Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, expressed his aspiration for the partnership, saying, “We are pleased to have MBG Corporate Services as a silver partner for the group. This partnership is one of the DQG pillars that will contribute to strengthening our mission based on business excellence and quality, raising the level of our services for the better. Through this partnership, we can create an innovative platform for decision-makers locally and internationally.

Added “It is also a new qualitative addition to the group’s journey, which will lead to attracting more prominent organizations in the business sector. We will strive through this partnership to provide more business excellence practices, innovation, and applying the international quality standards that would promote sustainable long-term development in UAE.”

“I am delighted at this partnership, which perfectly reflects our shared values and visions. It flows naturally from our shared commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation. We are excited at MBG Corporate Services to embark on this journey with Dubai Quality Group to further enhance the culture of excellence and innovation in the UAE and the wider region.” Said Mr. Mayur Batra, Chairman of MBG Corporate Services.

MBG Corporate Services is an international organisation supporting clients across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, providing sustainable solutions and strategies that drive business transformation. To know more visit https://www.mbgcorp.com/ae / email uae@mbgcorp.com

Dubai Quality Group, is a platform for exchanging knowledge and best practices, besides organizing international and local awards, conferences, certified training, free seminars, and workshops related to quality and excellence standards. Also, it provides Consulting services, Benchmarking, and a database that includes Lots of resources and information to develop and move confidently towards competitive excellence continuously.

-Ends-

About Dubai Quality group:

Dubai Quality Group is a non-profit organization set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellence practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and Business Excellence related training, events and programs throughout the year with the objective of improving and promoting Quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations, to provide their employees with an effective platform for networking and knowledge sharing. Dubai Quality Group offers defferent categories of membership to companies, Platinum Partner, Gold Partner & Sliver Partner, and Bronze Partner.

For Media Enquiries contact:

Doaa Afifi – Digital Marketing & PR Manager

doaa.afifi@dqg.org | www.dqg.org