Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), a leading digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Italian International School (IIS), a premium world-class English and Italian-language school in Abu Dhabi, to offer Mbank customers and employees discounts on academic tuition fees. This strategic tie-up opens up opportunities to students willing to attend the Italian International School additional benefits including access to Mbank educational loans, financial literacy programs, Eyalna Minor Accounts, student site visits at Mbank, and more.

The collaboration between Mbank and the Italian International School seeks to establish a collaboration whereby Mbank will offer its customers and employees a special discount on their children’s tuition fees using Mbank Credit or Debit Mastercard. Mbank cardholders will enjoy the convenience of making high value transactions such as paying the tuition fees, while benefiting from additional liquidity and enjoying exclusive card rewards and benefits.

In addition to discounts on academic fees at the International Italian School, Mbank customers and employees can benefit from educational loans and financial literacy programs that offer students guidance and tips on how to begin their financial journeys early on by opening Eyalna Minor Accounts; encouraging responsible money management, fostering saving habits, and paving the way for a brighter financial tomorrow. Moreover, Mbank will be participating in on-campus events and community programs such as seminars, workshops, charity events, marathons, etc; in addition to inviting students for on-site bank visits at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi so that they can learn about banking processes, digital banking innovation, and Mbank’s digital transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Mrs. Mariam Abdulrahman Al Marzooqi, Head of Human Resources at Mbank, said: “We are very pleased to join forces with the Italian International School on this unique offering to provide a better payment experience and pass on even greater savings to reduce the cost of education in our community. By providing discounts on tuition fees, educational loans, and financial solutions tailored to our youth, we are providing students with the right opportunities to learn, develop, and get the premium education that they deserve”.

Dr. Ismaeil Al Khoori, MD and Vice Chairman of the Italian International School, added: "Collaborating with Mbank aligns with our mission to serve the community by offering comprehensive and affordable educational options. Through this partnership, we are pleased to provide our students and their families with enhanced financial opportunities, ensuring they can focus on what truly matters their education."

The Italian International School (IIS) is a premium school following IB curriculum where English is the language of learning and the educational experience is enriched with Arabic and Italian language and culture. It offers an inspiring, world-class education, which empowers young children to become knowledgeable, ethical leaders, confident risk-takers, and responsible contributors to the local and global community.

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

