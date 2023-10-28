Doha – Qatar: Mazaji FM 94.6, a well-known radio station, and ELAN Media, the foremost media company in Qatar, have entered into an exclusive partnership, marking a significant collaboration in the media landscape.

Under the partnership agreement, ELAN Media will now offer advertising slots, sponsorship packages and live content segments to clients across Qatar with a wide choice of prime and drive time airing opportunities.

“Mazaji FM is one of the most popular Arabic language radio services in Qatar with a particularly strong listenership on conventional and online radio among Qatari youth. This deal represents the coming together of two of Qatar’s most forward-thinking organizations and opens new business opportunities for an expansive client base across the consumer and events segments,” commented Jaber Al Ansari, ELAN Group CEO. “In just over a year, Mazaji FM has captured a strong following and we are confident of further growing its listener base and bring great opportunities for corporates and brands to reach their clients and build meaningful connections with the local community.”

“Mazaji FM is a cost-effective reach medium with strong local appeal, with a listenership that has strong emotional connections with the station, which reflects positively on advertisers,” explained Hamad Aljabri, General Director, Mazaji FM “It provides information as it reaches consumers closest to their time of purchase, when they are driving to or from work, or even during a lunch break. The station has come a long way in a short time, and we believe our partnership can further build its already significant listener reach.”

Mazaji FM advertisers include some of the biggest corporates and event names in Qatar. “Our advertisers and sponsors reach a listenership primarily comprising middle-and-upper income group Arabs aged 15-35 years, both Qatari nationals, who make up the lion’s share, and other Arab residents,” explained Hamad Aljabri, General Director, Mazaji FM. “We are confident that with ELAN Media’s robust and creative advertising capabilities we can soon be the major radio force in the nation.”

About ELAN Media

Elan Media is a leading media company committed to driving innovation and excellence in advertising by offering a mix of media channels, such as digital out-of-home, static out-of-home, cinema, online and radio. We offer high-impact advertising assets and high-value creative opportunities for brands and continuously develop advertising platforms, sell advertising space, and offer digital printing services.

Elan Media has pioneered Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising in Qatar and Oman by introducing the most advanced DOOH networks at Mall of Qatar, Doha Festival City, Ezdan Mall, Mall of Muscat and Sohar Mall. It is also the exclusive representative of Qatar Living, M’zad Qatar, Novo Cinemas, as well as other major online platforms.

ELAN Media operates a joint venture with JC Decaux, the world’s number one outdoor advertising company.

ELAN Media is a subsidiary of the ELAN Group, an innovative company committed to enriching city life by delivering world-class experiences in media, entertainment, events as well as sustainable and smart city solutions.

About Mazaji Radio

Radio Mazaji FM 94.6 is a Qatari youth radio channel, it is a new and interactive youth-oriented platform offering a modern and new style. Mazaji Radio fully of meaningful entertaining content and the most up-to-date entertainment for the public and maintaining the country's identity. Mazaji seeks to change the media plan in Qatar into a modern and diverse media and comprehensive.

