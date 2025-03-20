El Jadida – Mazagan Resort reaffirms its commitment to women's empowerment and professional development with the resounding success of the second edition of the Women Leadership Program. Designed to cultivate leadership skills and unlock new career opportunities, the program has proven to be a pivotal initiative in fostering female talent within the organization.

This year, 22 employees from various departments participated in an intensive training experience, engaging in high-impact workshops focused on six key strategic pillars: enhancing guest experience, optimizing revenue generation, driving sustainability and community engagement, ensuring financial well-being, accelerating digital transformation, and fostering team engagement and workplace belonging.

Reflecting on the program’s success, Jacques Claudel, General Manager of Mazagan Resort, stated: “This initiative goes beyond training—it is a strategic investment in female talent. We firmly believe that empowering women in leadership strengthens institutional excellence and creates real, sustainable value. Our commitment is to continuously evolve this program with an innovative and forward-thinking approach that drives creativity and progress."

Building on this momentum, Mazagan Academy is set to launch the third edition of the program, marking a significant expansion that will include over 300 employees in executive and supervisory roles. This edition will provide a comprehensive leadership development environment, equipping participants with the skills and tools needed to craft effective strategies, drive impact, and cultivate a culture of growth and excellence.

Through this ambitious initiative, Mazagan Resort reaffirms its dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion, recognizing women’s leadership as a driving force for innovation and institutional success. The program stands as a testament to the resort’s belief that female leadership is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and global competitiveness.