Muscat – In its commitment to deliver a seamless banking experience to its loyal customers, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) has introduced 'Badeel Top Up', a new redemption option to its widely acclaimed Rewards Program. This innovative feature allows customers to utilise their earned reward points to fund their Badeel Travel Pre-Paid Card. Ensuring a streamlined process, the ongoing offer facilitates easy access and utilisation of rewards in a user-friendly and convenient manner, underlining NBO's unwavering commitment to delivering accessible and customer-centric banking experiences.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said: “We, at National Bank of Oman, are committed to providing customers with not just financial services, but an enhanced and rewarding lifestyle. Through the Badeel Top Up option, we are redefining the concept of rewards, allowing our customers to convert their points into real, tangible benefits. We encourage our customers to maximise the utility of the Badeel Travel card with this redemption option, as it provides a hassle-free travel experience. The ongoing offer is designed to enhance the lives of our customers and their loved ones through a simple yet effective points-earning system, in a testament to NBO's dedication to offering innovative and personalised solutions.”

The Badeel Travel Pre-Paid Card provides a secure, convenient, and cashless solution for carrying multiple currencies within a single, streamlined platform. With the introduction of the Badeel Top Up option, NBO customers can now take their rewards to the next level. Each 400 points earned through the Rewards Program is equivalent to OMR 1, providing customers with tangible value for their loyalty. The minimum top-up amount in points is OMR 10, and thereafter, the minimum is OMR 1, with terms and conditions applying. There’s a minimum redemption threshold of 4,000 points (OMR 10). Customers have the flexibility to use any extra amount in multiples of OMR 1 for redemption.

As Oman's best rewards program tied to day-to-day banking activities, the NBO Reward Program continues to elevate customer satisfaction by offering a diverse bouquet of rewards and redemption opportunities. By using reward points to fund the Badeel Travel Pre-Paid Card, customers enjoy a cost-efficient method for managing expenses during their travels, eliminating the need for currency exchange.

Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO App.