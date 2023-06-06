Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) have today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance air-sea logistics connectivity and ensure a seamless flow of goods across the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed at the GACA HQ in Riyadh by its EVP for Economic Policies and Logistics Services, Mr. Awad AlSulami, as well as Eng. Abdullah Al-Funtukh, ZATCA’s Vice Governor for Trade Facilitation and Customer Experience Sector, and Mr. Abdullah AlMunif, Vice President for Commercial Business at Mawani.

The three-party deal aims to upgrade the Kingdom’s logistics and customs services and boost the nation’s foreign trade and economic development by integrating freight operations at air and sea terminals, simulating cargo transportation scenarios to identify and address any underlying challenges hindering a smooth delivery of service, and leveraging the country’s strategic geographical position.

The MoU further seeks to intensify collaboration and coordination between the public sector entities through a common framework designed to enable knowledge and resource transfer, fulfil shared objectives, and synergize efforts to transform Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub as per the ambitions set by Vision 2030.

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

