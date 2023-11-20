Beirut, Lebanon: Mastercard has entered a long-term strategic collaboration with areeba, a leading payment processing service provider in the Middle East, to bring new Mastercard Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Bank-as-a-Fintech (BaaF) propositions to their markets.

The enablement program will provide Mastercard products and services to fintech companies and non-banking financial institutions by building ready-to-market hubs in selected Arab countries, spanning from Levant to North Africa.

“Our partnership with Mastercard will provide new market segments and demographics access to Mastercard products, services, and relevant benefits. These will be available as light-touch, off-the-shelf propositions with subscription and pay-as-you-grow pricing scheme that can be launched in weeks instead of months. We are proud to contribute to advancing payment solutions in the countries where we operate, and in partnership with Mastercard,” said Maher Mikati, CEO, Areeba.

“At Mastercard, we view payment modernization as one of the top priorities in providing market-ready services and platforms that help deliver innovative offerings to consumers. We streamline dependencies by offering out-of-the-box digital solutions that can be implemented at a fast pace and following local regulations and compliance mandates. With its strong technical capabilities and digital-ready enablement, areeba is our ideal strategic processing services partner in the Arab world,” said Gaurang Shah, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

This partnership will bring unprecedented benefits to a wide range of stakeholders. Financial institutions will be able to introduce new products to the market without worrying about any technology and business operations readiness. Fintech companies can expect faster time to market by solving obstacles of BIN sponsorship and Mastercard digital first issuing assets access, through Areeba.

Meanwhile, consumers will enjoy easy access to bundled digital financial products, such as youth and family banking. This collaboration also extends its support to governments by assisting with on-soil mandates and serving the community by launching new products aimed at enhancing financial wellness and educational apps for the young generation. It creates a one-stop shop for such services.

-Ends-

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About areeba www.areeba.com

areeba is a leading payment processing company in the Middle East that offers a full suite of technology-enabled payment solutions, including an advanced, in-house-developed card management platform. Its infrastructure is highly secure and versatile, designed for customers of varying levels of size and complexity, with the ability to support continuous product innovation in an agile way.