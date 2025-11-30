Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mastercard Gateway is now certified to facilitate online transactions through SAMA's New E-commerce Payments Interface.

This certification will enable Mastercard Gateway to process ecommerce transactions through the New E-commerce Payments Interface locally and securely, providing local routing, tokenization, fraud prevention, and direct integration with the national payment scheme (mada).

At a time when global ecommerce is experiencing considerable growth, the Mastercard Gateway will deliver low-latency, ecommerce processing for merchants and acquirers operating within the Kingdom. The new E-commerce Payments Interface is geared towards bolstering the Kingdom’s payment infrastructure and advancing the rapidly evolving ecommerce sector.

Crucially, this certification will contribute to the digital transformation and economic diversification in Saudi Arabia, consolidating Mastercard Gateway in the Kingdom and wider region as one of the essential tools for digital commerce innovation.

“Mastercard is committed to powering economies and empowering people, and we understand the importance of robust infrastructure, secure technology, smart integration and collaboration, in the quest for a thriving digital economy. With this certification, we are pleased to play our part in realizing the immense potential of ecommerce in the Kingdom,” said Saud Swar, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant, Mastercard.

Mastercard Gateway’s integration with the new E-commerce Payment Interface will accelerate digital payments growth and support merchants in fulfilling their potential by lowering barriers to entry, thereby supporting achievement of Vision 2030.

Mastercard Gateway is a single touchpoint that powers payment and digital acceptance solutions across new and existing markets and channels locally and globally. Merchants benefit from support for more than 35 payment methods, while customers enjoy advanced protection from cybercrime through tokenization, biometric recognition and 3D Secure authentication.

Building on the momentum of Mastercard Gateway’s on-soil launch in October 2024, this latest announcement underscores the company’s deepening commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital economy. Backed by a global network exceeding 250 acquirers, it provides over half a million merchants with access to ongoing innovation and more than 150 million acceptance locations. In 2024, Mastercard Gateway processed more than 1 billion transactions in Saudi Arabia, across all payment methods, supporting the growth of digital commerce in the market.

About Mastercard

