Middle East: As stablecoins continue to solve real-world challenges and improve efficiencies across a range of use-cases, Mastercard and Circle are deepening their longstanding partnership to enable USDC and EURC settlement for acquirers in the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region.

This expanded effort marks the first time that the acquiring ecosystem in EEMEA will be able to settle transactions in stablecoins, further cementing Mastercard’s role in connecting blockchain-native crypto assets with traditional fiat commerce infrastructure. Arab Financial Services and Eazy Financial Services will be the first to benefit from this expanded effort.

This move will empower acquiring institutions to get their settlement in USDC or EURC – fully-reserved stablecoins issued by regulated affiliates of Circle – which they can then use to settle with merchants and help pave the way for a new era of efficient and trusted digital trade across emerging markets. This builds upon existing efforts between Circle and Mastercard in the region on crypto card solutions, such as Bybit and S1LKPAY, which use USDC to settle transactions.

“This is a key move for Mastercard. Our strategic goal is to integrate stablecoins into the financial mainstream by investing in the infrastructure, governance, and partnerships to support this exciting payment evolution from fiat to tokenized and programmable money. Through our expanded partnership with Circle, we are taking bold steps in integrating their innovative use across our global network. We know that trust is essential to scale, and we are proud to play a leading role by applying our decades of experience in security and compliance to the stablecoin space,” said Dimitrios Dosis, president, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Mastercard.

“Expanding USDC settlement across Mastercard’s vast network of acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is a pivotal step toward truly borderless, real-time commerce. Our expanded partnership with Mastercard will enable wider reach, global access, and scaled impact, so that USDC can become as ubiquitous as traditional payments. Together with Mastercard, we are advancing the role of stablecoins as a foundational tool for everyday financial activity worldwide,” said Kash Razzaghi, Chief Business Officer at Circle.

“As the first acquirer in the region to pioneer USDC stablecoin settlement, we are delivering a strategic and transformative solution. This innovation provides the future-ready infrastructure our clients need to stay competitive in an era of continuous market transformation. The new capability directly solves a key market need for greater liquidity and operational efficiency, significantly reducing the friction traditionally associated with high-volume settlements. Our partnerships with Mastercard and Circle are foundational to the offering, ensuring our clients can confidently embrace digital asset innovation within a framework of security and regulatory compliance,” said Samer Soliman, CEO, AFS.

“This collaboration with Mastercard and Circle to enable USDC settlement aligns with our mission to deliver faster, more secure, and more efficient payment solutions to our clients. This milestone sets a new standard for digital settlement in the region and reflects our commitment to driving financial innovation that meets the evolving needs of merchants and consumers alike.,” said Nayef Al Alawi, Founder, MD & CEO, Eazy Financial services.

Mastercard continues to support the growth of stablecoins globally and today enables end-to-end stablecoin payments. This includes ongoing, global work with Circle to give merchants the option to receive their payments in stablecoins – regardless of how a consumer chooses to pay. Along with USDC, Mastercard supports a growing portfolio of regulated stablecoins from issuers around the world, including Paxos’ USDG, Fiserv’s FIUSD and PayPal’s PYUSD.

In addition, Mastercard is driving broader efforts to drive regulated, real-world stablecoin use cases across remittances, B2B transactions, and payouts to gig workers and creators via platforms like Mastercard Move and the Multi-Token Network (MTN). Underpinning this is Mastercard’s robust infrastructure - including Crypto Credential and Crypto Secure - which ensures stablecoin transactions meet the highest standards for security and compliance.

As stablecoins gain traction and scale across the EEMEA region, Mastercard’s approach prioritizes scalability, regulatory alignment, and tangible utility, reinforcing its position at the forefront of payments innovation.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we are building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart, and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Mastercard Communications Contact: Rama Alsayegh Rama.Alsayegh@mastercard.com