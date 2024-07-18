RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Esports World Cup Foundation (“EWCF”) is proud to announce Mastercard as an Official Partner of this year's Esports World Cup (“EWC”), the world's largest gaming festival set to take place this summer in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Through curating an exciting, one-of-a-kind gaming journey, Mastercard will help create an accessible and enjoyable experience for all EWC attendees.

The Esports World Cup provides an ideal opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing esports industry, highlighting the nation's progress in developing its digital economy and infrastructure. As part of its commitment to creating priceless moments for people to enjoy and cherish for years to come, Mastercard will level up the EWC 2024 gaming experience. The technology company will create an even more fun and immersive atmosphere for gamers to revel in, show off their skills, and connect with passionate fans from across the globe.

The company’s sponsorship will enable enhanced experiences for attendees, including seamless digital payments, and the chance to win valuable prizes by competing in a broad selection of rousing challenges. Meanwhile, a dedicated Mastercard booth, located in the Esports Arena, will host on-ground activations and meet-and-greets with Saudi esports stars and gaming personalities.

In addition to holding weekly tournaments that put gamers' skills to the test, Mastercard will also reward game lovers for their passion and enthusiasm for esports with an array of prizes. The technology company will also challenge visitors to demonstrate their teamwork abilities by taking on a novel, exciting game — called “Gen Blend” — with the aim being to play and win together.

"Mastercard's sponsorship is a significant milestone for EWC, supporting our goals and harmonizing with Saudi Vision 2030's focus on diversity, inclusion, and digital innovation,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Sales Director, Esports World Cup Foundation. "We look forward to welcoming a diverse audience of gamers, tech aficionados, and industry professionals to EWC, casting a bright spotlight on the Kingdom’s digital prowess and cultural vibrancy.”

"At Mastercard, we are committed to connecting people to their passions," said Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Mastercard. "With Saudi Arabia being home to some of the most skilled and dedicated gamers in the world, we are proud to contribute to the development of the Kingdom's gaming industry in line with Vision 2030 and in tandem with Saudi Esports Federation (SEF). We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing partnership with SEF to fuel the robust gaming ecosystem in the Kingdom. We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to EWC."

Since starting on July 3rd, the Esports World Cup has transformed Riyadh into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture. Located in Boulevard City, fans can watch their favorite athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in life-changing prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history. Across eight weeks, the Esports World Cup will also feature festival activities that include numerous gaming activations, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences, and more.

