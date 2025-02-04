Partnership enhances consumer payment experiences with seamless, localized, and dynamic checkout solutions

Dubai, UAE - Mastercard has joined forces with Payrails, a payment technology company, to accelerate digital payment transformation and foster innovation tailored to the needs of large enterprises. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to provide efficient payment solutions that enable global businesses to streamline complex transactions, boost flexibility, and optimize financial operations.

Combining Payrails' expertise in payment optimization with Mastercard’s extensive network and technology, the collaboration will equip enterprises with next-generation payment capabilities, empowering them to navigate the evolving digital economy with agility and resilience. The collaboration aims to co-create innovative payment acceptance products that will be integrated seamlessly into enterprise systems, offering businesses easy access to these solutions through Payrails’ modular payment operating system, making it simple for customers to transact with their preferred methods.

“At Mastercard, we work with our enterprise partners to develop and implement seamless and adaptable payment solutions. Building on our shared long-term commitment to driving continuous innovation and transforming the digital payments landscape, our strategic collaboration with Payrails will reinforce our position as a trusted network that powers the modern digital economy,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Starting in the region, the partnership aims to expand globally, creating significant impact for large enterprises that require robust payment infrastructures to manage high transaction volumes across multiple markets. As a result, it will not only open new possibilities for growth and flexibility but give businesses a significant competitive edge in the increasingly interconnected global economy.

“We are delighted to team up with Mastercard to deliver unparalleled payment solutions that enhance transaction security, offer unprecedented scalability and reduce time to market. The collaboration will enable us to consolidate our reputation as the payment platform of choice for leading enterprises seeking regionally relevant digital payment infrastructure that aligns with global needs, in addition to expanding the reach of our advanced payment operating system. We look forward to setting new industry standards and paving the way for sustained growth together,” said Orkhan Abdullayev, CEO and co-founder of Payrails.

In addition, the partnership will enhance the payment experience for customers of leading enterprises. By localizing payment methods to suit various countries, the initiative is designed to reach consumers, offering them a more dynamic and seamless checkout with a wider choice of payment options tailored to their preferences.

Supporting diverse payment methods and allowing businesses to offer customized, region-specific checkout solutions, Payrails and Mastercard will help deliver seamless payment experiences.

The collaboration will also benefit acquirers, providing them with a faster, more efficient way to gain transaction volume from large merchants by making it easier to onboard and serve enterprises with complex payment needs.

