Collaboration brings real-time visibility, enhanced security, and data-driven operations to fleets as MENA businesses accelerate digital transformation

Dubai, UAE: Mastercard has partnered with Fuelin, an Egypt-based fleet-tech innovator, to digitize how businesses across MENA manage payments for fuel. The collaboration integrates Fuelin’s real-time controls and analytics with Mastercard’s secure, globally accepted network, driving the mobility sector’s transition from cash-based processes to seamless, data-driven digital transactions.

Through this initiative, Fuelin will enable virtual and physical commercial cards that operate across Mastercard’s open-loop ecosystem.

This will allow fleets to authorize, cap, and monitor every transaction instantly, supported by advanced security features including tokenization and contactless payments.

“Our work with Fuelin represents a significant step forward, in digitizing operations for businesses in the mobility sector in the Middle East region. Alongside expanding commercial card acceptance, this collaboration introduces tokenization, advanced security, and network scale into a high-impact business vertical,” said Muhammad Nana, senior vice president, Digital Partnerships, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Beyond secure payments, the collaboration enhances loyalty, insights, and operational efficiency. Fuelin’s solutions will connect card programs to station-level offers and non-fuel services, covering oil changes, quick service, and vehicle care, while giving fleet managers a unified dashboard to set controls by driver or vehicle, track CO₂ savings, and automate reconciliation across multiple networks and stations.

“Our collaboration with Mastercard brings world-class security and speed to every fueling transaction, turning it into a data-driven moment that helps fleets save time and money. We are combining the discipline of closed-loop operations with the reach of open-loop payments – while maintaining full control and protection,” said Karim Gamal, CEO, Fuelin.

By moving away from cash and vouchers to controlled, real-time digital payments, businesses can reduce fraud and leakage, strengthen compliance, and compress manual processes that once took days into actions completed within seconds.

Fuel stations will benefit from faster checkout, fewer errors, improved access to loyalty redemptions, and richer insights into B2B demand. Governments and regulators will also gain from increased transparency, digitization of commerce, and more reliable environmental and tax reporting where applicable.

