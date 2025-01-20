Saudi artist makes waves with song inspired by music identity – with 4 million views

Dubai, UAE – MassiveMusic Dubai, a Songtradr company and the Middle East’s leading music creative agency, has kicked off the new year by delivering an award-winning music and sound identity for KSA’s AROYA Cruises.

The custom-made sonic branding blends the sounds of traditional Saudi Arabian culture with contemporary notes to create a music identity that resonates with Middle Eastern and international audiences.

Using Arabic instruments such as the oud and ney flute, MassiveMusic weaved in natural sounds of crashing waves and birdsong to create a sense of serenity and exploration. Modern production techniques produced a soulful, authentic sound, embodying Saudi heritage with a contemporary feel.

In line with the brand’s core identity and mission, the sonic identity captures AROYA Cruises’ Remarkably Arabian brand essence, and supports Vision 2030’s tourism strategy to promote Saudi Arabia as a leading, global tourist destination. The sonic identity covers every aspect of the guest journey, from brand communications and onboard experiences to activations under AROYA’s Al Nassr Football Club sponsorship.

Taking things one step further, the sonic brand inspired a new track from iconic Saudi artist Abdul Majeed Abdullah, to support the launch of AROYA’s first cruise - already making waves with more than 4 million YouTube views so far.

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director, MassiveMusic Dubai, said: “Music and sound are an essential element of business’ branding and marketing strategies across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region. We thank AROYA Cruises for trusting MassiveMusic Dubai as their sonic branding partner, to create a truly holistic sonic experience that extends from their content to activations and inside the amazing ships themselves. We are proud to have delivered a music identity that celebrates Saudi culture, nature and the sounds of today’s modern world – and supports the country’s tourism goals.”

Ghada Marghalani, Director of Branding and Communication, AROYA Cruises, said: “Partnering with MassiveMusic enabled us to successfully meet our key goal of translating AROYA Cruises’ Remarkably Arabian brand essence into unique pieces of music. We are delighted with the outcome and proud to see this brilliant sonic branding in action following the official launch of our first cruise – and for years to come.”

MassiveMusic’s AROYA sound identity captured the attention of music and marketing industry leaders way before its official launch, winning the Silver Award for the Best use of Audio Branding at the 2024 Transform MEA Awards.

AROYA Cruises is among a growing number of KSA clients for MassiveMusic.

-Ends-

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on rebecca@rebecomms.com

About MassiveMusic

MassiveMusic, a Songtradr company, is the agency of record for some of the most famous brands in the world. As a trusted partner, MassiveMusic delivers everything a brand needs in the field of music, voice and sound. Impactful strategies, sonic brand identities and best-in-class compositions – the agency creates these and so much more thanks to its fervent passion for music combined with craftsmanship and scientific research. The ultimate goal? To make the world sound better, while helping brands and agencies be more effective through the emotional power of sound. The creators and strategic thinkers behind MassiveMusic can be found in offices and studios around the world.

MassiveMusic’s Middle East headquarters are located in Dubai, UAE.

Learn more at https://massivemusic.com/ and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.