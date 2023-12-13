Doha, Qatar – Masraf Al Rayan, one of the leading Islamic banks in Qatar, participated in the COP28 Climate Summit held in Dubai, standing as one of the two Qatari banks at the summit. Representatives from Masraf Al Rayan, Mr. Tahir Pirzada, General Manager - Group Treasurer and Financial Institutions, and Mrs. Eman Al Naemi, Assistant General Manager - Corporate Communications, attended discussions addressing the latest developments in environmental sustainability and global climate action.

The distinguished event brought together prominent contributions from various global and regional entities across vital sectors, including political, banking, financial, and environmental. Notably, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in Qatar showcased Qatar's efforts in combating climate change through an informative booth at the summit.

During the conference, Masraf Al Rayan representatives participated in several sessions highlighting a range of strategies aimed at addressing climate change and global sustainability challenges. These sessions included discussions on "Innovations in Green Finance for Sustainable Development" and "Enhancing Climate Resilience in Financial Institutions," among other crucial topics driving sustainable finance strategies and principles of environmental and social governance.

Commenting on Masraf Al Rayan's participation in the COP28 Climate Summit, Mrs. Eman Al Naemi, AGM – Corporate Communications stated: "Our participation in COP28 underscores our commitment to engaging in global discussions and initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental sustainability, which we translate into innovation in designing green financial products that align with our vision for achieving a sustainable future.

It's noteworthy that Masraf Al Rayan is committed to developing its social and environmental strategies in alignment with Qatar's Vision 2030, which prioritizes sustainability as a fundamental cornerstone for a thriving future. As a result, the bank consistently introduces innovative green financial products, including Green Deposits and Green Vehicle Finance, aimed at encouraging environmentally friendly investments.