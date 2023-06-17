Doha-Qatar: Masraf Al Rayan, the pioneering Islamic bank in Qatar, is pleased to announce the successful organization of an exclusive event titled "Emerging Trends in Real Estate in the UK" that was held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. This informative session, conducted in collaboration with Al Rayan Bank UK, subsidiary of Masraf Al Rayan Qatar, demonstrates the bank’s commitment to providing valuable information and investment opportunities to esteemed customers,

The purpose of these sessions is to equip clients with comprehensive insights into emerging trends in various economic sectors, both locally and internationally. Specifically, this session focused on Al Rayan UK’s expertise in the real estate sector in the UK, exploring the current landscape and highlighting investment opportunities for customers.

"We are making the effort to provide information for our customers, and this event is a testament to our dedication," said Ms. Rana Al Asaad, General Manager of Retail and Private Banking at Masraf Al Rayan. "By collaborating with Al Rayan Bank UK, we aim to empower our clients with the knowledge and expertise required to make informed investment decisions," she added.

Maisam Fazal, Chief Commercial Officer, Al Rayan Bank UK, commented: "As a successful Islamic bank in the UK, our ambition is to be the most trusted, Sharia-compliant bank, providing premier and commercial property financing. Our prime focus is on UK real estate, and through the years, we have built our reputation on exceeding customer expectations and the proof of our testament is in the growth we have experienced in our real estate book."

Through its dedication to exceptional services and the provision of valuable information, Masraf Al Rayan reinforces its reputation as a trusted and reliable financial institution. By continuously striving for excellence and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront of its operations, Masraf Al Rayan positions itself as a leading Islamic bank that serves as a partner in its clients' financial journeys, both in Qatar and beyond.